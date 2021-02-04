Deepak Niwas Hooda Lauds Indian Government For Resuming Matches, Reveals Lockdown Ordeal

Indian Kabaddi captain Deepak Niwas Hooda is one of the veterans of the Pro Kabaddi League. While he has represented franchises like Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan, he has been leading the Jaipur Pink Panthers camp since the 2018 edition of the tournament. Much like several sports personalities across the globe, Hooda also had to bear the brunt of the coronavirus-induced lockdown phase of the year 2020.

The pandemic prompted the Pro Kabaddi League officials to postpone the season 8 of the competition until further notice.

Pro Kabaddi League season 8 remains postponed

Deepak Niwas Hooda praises Narendra Modi-led Indian government

Deepak Niwas Hooda recently interacted on the Sports Tiger's show ‘Building Bridge’. In the interview, the 26-year-old praised the Indian government’s decision to resume sporting competitions, even though the pandemic situation continues to prevail in the country. Hooda also revealed what he did during the pandemic-induced lockdown last year, as sporting activities remained shut for months throughout the nation.

Deepak Niwas Hooda said that there were a “few problems” during the start of the pandemic, which they ended up managing. Praising the Narendra Modi-led Indian government’s decision for taking a positive call on resuming sporting events, Hooda said that he is happy with the development considering the competitive sports and tournaments have started.

The Indian captain said it feels good now because during the lockdown, they were “tired of practising”. He and several players were just “waiting for Kabaddi to start” to get back into the field. He added that during the lockdown phase, he was always at home roaming around while “missing the competition”.

Deepak Niwas Hooda in Pro Kabaddi League and stats

As mentioned earlier, Deepak Niwas Hooda was acquired by the Jaipur Pink Panthers franchise in 2018. The franchise is owned by Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan. In the 2019 season, Hooda led his side to nine wins out of 22 matches as they failed to advance to the playoffs of the competition.

The all-rounder is one of the most successful raiders in the history of the tournament. He is placed at No. 3 in the all-time raiders list as he has 856 raid points to his name from 123 matches.

Pro Kabaddi: Deepak Hooda talks on Beyond The Mat, watch video

Fazel's Dash or Pardeep's Dubki - which skill do you think Deepak Hooda prefers?



Watch our #BeyondTheMat Rapid Fire segment to find out 👇 pic.twitter.com/nN9K63vPQP — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 6, 2020

