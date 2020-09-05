Is The Frozen Ground Based On A True Story? Read Details Of The Nicholas Cage Film

Written and directed by Scott Walker, The Frozen Ground is a chilling story of Robert Hansen, a rampant serial killer in Alaska from the late 70s to early 80s. It was Scott Walker's first feature film as a writer and director and starred actors like Nicholas Cage, John Cusack and Vanessa Hudgens. Cage played the role of Sgt. Jack Halcombe, the officer hugely responsible for finally tracking down Robert Hansen, played by John Cusack. Vanessa Hudgens plays the role of Cindy Paulson, one of the victims of Hansen who was able to escape him, hence tipping off Halcombe about him.

Is The Frozen Ground based on a true story?

According to popsugar.com, the movie was made based on the story of serial killer Robert Hansen, and his capture by Detective Glenn Flothe, with the help from victim Cindy Paulson. Detective Flothe's name was changed to Jack Halcombe for Cage’s character in the movie.

The Frozen Ground real story

The story is from the year 1983, and come to light due to Cindy Paulson. She was a 17-year-old prostitute, who was kidnapped and assaulted by Robert Hansen. She manages to escape his hold and raise a complaint at the police station. When questioned, Hansen was able to convince the officers that it was just a part of an attempt for extortion by the young Paulson and let go. The story convinced everyone except Detective Flothe, who started investigating more into the case. Some other similar cases of kidnapping and missing reports were present in the same area. After a thorough check on all of them, Flothe managed to get everyone's attention towards Hansen as a suspect. Sometime later and with more evidence, he manages to get a warrant to check his house. Many articles that belonged to the missing women, and even a map that marked the gravesites of the bodies were found and Hansen was finally arrested and charged for his crime.

Robert Hansen was imprisoned and given a life sentence of 461 years in 1983. He stayed in Pennsylvania, at a high-security prison for almost 15 years before being moved back to Alaska. He died in the year 2014 at Anchorage hospital.

