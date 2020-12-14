Is 'The Prom' Based On True Story? What Mall Was 'The Prom' Filmed In?

Ryan Murphy directorial The Prom has created a buzz on social media ever since the trailer of the film has released. The film boasts of a stellar that includes Meryl Streep, James Corden and Nicole Kidman. Ever since the movie has released on OTT platform, Netflix, fans of the movie have been wondering: Is The Prom based on a true story? Here is more information about the latest musical drama film on Netflix, read on.

Is The Prom based on true story?

The movie The Prom is an adaptation of composer Matthew Sklar’s musical with the same name. His musical has released in 2018 and was nominated for a Tony award as well.

What mall was The Prom filmed in?

According to a report in LAtimes, The Prom is filmed in Los Angeles, California. The scene showing a mall in the film is the Northridge Fashion Center in San Fernando Valley. It is shown as the Edgewater Fashion Center in the film.

The Prom story

The film is about a 17-year-old girl, who reveals on the internet that she wants to go to prom with her girlfriend. However, the community and school she belongs to are not supportive of loving the same gender. Hence, their prom has been cancelled altogether to avoid students getting their gay partners.

When the news about the same spreads online, Meryl Streep and her team, including Nicole Kidman and James Corden confront the school authorities. What follows is an emotional ride for Emma who confides in the characters of Nicole and Meryl Streep. The two then throw the students the prom “they deserve” and everyone has a blast at the function.

The Prom cast

The Prom cast includes Jo Ellen Pellman as Emma Nolan, Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen, James Corden as Barry Glickman, Nicole Kidman as Angie Dickinson, Keegan-Michael Key as Tom Hawkins, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver, Ariana DeBose as Alyssa Greene and Kerry Washington as Mrs. Greene. It also features Kevin Chamberlin, Sofia Deler, Logan Riley, Mary Kay Place, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Nico Greetham and Tracey Ullman. The Prom premiered on Netflix on December 11, 2020 and is available to watch on Netflix.

The Netflix synopsis of the musical film reads

"A group of down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town as they rally behind a teen who just wants to attend prom with her girlfriend."

