Is Timothee Chalamet Dating Selena Gomez? Netizens Speculate After TikTok Video Goes Viral

Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez have been linked together by several netizens who demand an explanation. The reports of the two dating came up after several pictures and videos of them kissing surfaced on Twitter. The source, however, is TikTok. A user shared a reaction on the Timothee Chalamet kissing Selena Gomez and reaction video went viral. However, the uninitiated on TikTok is asking the question, “Is Timothee Chalamet dating Selena Gomez?”

Who is Timothee Chalamet’s girlfriend?

However, Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez together have renounced the reports that link them together. The two formally declined any such rumour as per reports. Timothee Chalamet is reportedly just out of his relationship with former girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp, his co-star from the popular Netflix film The King. Timothee Chalamet is currently single as per news reports.

Is Timothee Chalamet dating Selena Gomez?

Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez together were in a film, A Rainy Day in New York, that released back in 2019. The film had some kissing scenes, the snippets and pictures of which were clubbed into quirky videos. The two are dressed in casuals in the scenes, which looks unedited and natural, thus the confusing threads were created. The pics were re-shared on Twitter as well. Netizens quickly came down to the conclusion that the two were dating. However, Timothee and Selena declined all the reports.

See the pics on TikTok that started all the speculations and raised questions like, ‘Is Timothee Chalamet dating Selena Gomez?’

THIS VIDEO IS VIRAL ON TIKTOK AND EVERYONE IS THINKING SELENA IS DATING TIMOTHEE LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/Nu1QvxvOkA — ket (@marieesell) April 21, 2020

Selena Gomez and timothee such a masterpiece pic.twitter.com/GtQeu4yUzb — 𖧵¹⁹ (@coldsiin) April 27, 2020

I swear I’m so done with people@on tik tok thinking that timothee and Selena are dating like girlies IT WAS FOR A MOVIE!!!!! I’m so done with locals, I’m so done pic.twitter.com/d6NGgncrs8 — veronicalovestimothee (@veronicaxpina) April 22, 2020

atm: watching #aRainydayinNewYork

and I'm deeply in love with the story line. the mood, the places and how amazing selena and Timothée Chalamet's acting are ~😩✨.



The movie was aesthetically pleasing ahuhu pic.twitter.com/QkGyJ7qA0D — 고양이 (@astridholmes_) April 25, 2020

