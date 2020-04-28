Selena Gomez Delighted As Medical Workers Dance To Her Latest Song 'Boyfriend'

Selena Gomez recently expressed her delight over two medical workers dancing to her song Boyfriend. The song premiered on April 10, 2020, amidst the Coronavirus related lockdown and has been doing the rounds on social media ever since. A number of people can be seen making dance videos on the song as it has catchy beats to groove to.

Selena Gomez thanks medical workers

Selena Gomez recently shared a dance video created by medical workers who are working on the field to curb the spread of COVID-19. In the video posted, two women can be seen wearing proper protective gears as they make the fun video while on a break. They can be seen wearing gloves, masks, protective glasses and headcovers while they do a simple groovy dance. They can also be seen wearing coveralls that have the words “single” and “not taken” written over them. Selena Gomez has written in the caption as she shared the video that the fun TikTok video made her smile. She also wrote that she is thankful for every medical professional who has been working on the frontlines. Selena Gomez has also written that they are real-life heroes. Have a look at the TikTok video shared on Selena Gomez’s Twitter here.

This made me smile so much!! Thank you to every single medical professional on the frontlines. You guys are heroes ❤️ https://t.co/9pAdxPb7rt pic.twitter.com/9RR8zzD9EO — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) April 25, 2020

Read Selena Gomez Excited About 'FRIENDS' Reunion; Says She Is 'IN' On Jennifer Aniston's Post

Also read Selena Gomez Still Listens To The Music Of Her Former Flames Niall Horan, The Weeknd?

Selena Gomez’s “Boyfriend” throwback

Selena Gomez recently shared a picture from the time she was shooting for her music video, Boyfriend. In the monochrome picture posted, she could be seen dressed in a sequin-studded sleeveless outfit. In the caption for the post, she has mentioned that the picture was taken while they were working on the song Boyfriend. She can also be seen sending out love to the team that worked with her on the song. Have a look at the picture from Selena Gomez’s Instagram here.

Read When Justin Bieber's Ex Selena Gomez Found Solace In Jennifer Aniston's Friendship

Also read Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez’s Photos Are A Throwback To Happier Times

Image Courtesy: Selena Gomez Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.