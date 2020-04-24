Selena Gomez Still Listens To The Music Of Her Former Flames Niall Horan, The Weeknd?

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when most people are cooped up in their homes. Celebrities are taking this time to interact with fans on social media. Recently, Selena Gomez, who also is at home practising social distancing, shared with her fans what her taste in music is like. Selena seems to be loving the music of exes Niall Horan and The Weeknd. Here is all you should know about it.

Favourite songs of Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez recently shared the playlist of her most favourite songs. This list included her new 'Cooking Together playlist' which released on Spotify this week. This playlist has one song from each of her ex-lovers Niall and The Weeknd. This is the same playlist that Selena Gomez personally listens to while she is in the kitchen.

Selena Gomez chose Niall Horan's song Slow Hands as a part of her playlist and Snowchild from The Weeknd's album Age of Change. Apart from this, she also featured these songs in her entertainment recommendation list which she had shared with her fans last month. Selena Gomez and Niall Horan had a minor fling at Jenna Dewan’s birthday party in 2015. It was reported that Selena was 'into' Niall, by an entertainment portal.

Apart from this, The Weeknd and Selena dated for quite a long time. They saw each other from January of 2017 to October of 2017 and broke up in November. After Selena and The Weeknd broke up, Selena revealed that she was proud of their true friendship. She also added that it was truly an experience she had never had. She also added that they broke-up as best friends and The Weeknd was genuinely encouraging and caring and was a pretty remarkable person.

