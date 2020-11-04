Isabelle Fuhrman To Reprise Her Character As Esther In 'Orphan' Prequel?

Orphan is a 2009 psychological thriller movie, directed by Jaume Collet Serra that received critical acclaim from the audience for its dark humour, scares, and Isabelle Fuhrman’s performance as the lead character. The actor, who broke out in the Hollywood industry with her “disturbing” character in Orphan will now be seen reprising her character in the upcoming prequel to the movie. Read further ahead to know more about the movie Orphan prequel and Isabelle Fuhrman’s character.

Isabelle Fuhrman in Orphan prequel

Orphan movie cast has Isabelle Fuhrman, Vera Farmiga, and Peter Sarsgaard as the lead characters. Isabelle Fuhrman was cast to play the character of Esther in Orphan, who is an Eastern European child adopted by a couple (played by Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard) in order to overcome a loss of their own. The movie received great appreciation for the dark twist that broke new grounds in the sub-genre of “disturbed little children”. As the movie went ahead, it was revealed that Esther was not a child at all but an adult woman suffering from primordial dwarfism masquerading as a nine-year-old. This makes Esther attempt to split up her new parents as she develops feelings for her father.

While the Orphan prequel’s plot is still under wraps, according to reports from Variety, Isabelle Fuhrman will be seen returning as the lead character and the associate producer for the movie. William Brent Bell, the director of The Boy and The Devil Inside, will be helming the movie from a script by David Coggeshall. The movie will be produced under the banner of Dark Castle Entertainment and Entertainment One. Dark Castle’s Alex Mace, Hal Sadoff, and Ethan Erwin will be producing the movie with James Tomlinson. The original movie, Orphan’s screenwriter, David Leslie Johnson will be serving as an executive producer for the movie, with Jen Gorton. Josie Liang will be overseeing the movie for Entertainment One.

Isabelle Fuhrman’s additional credits include The Hunger Games and the acclaimed Showtime series include Masters of Sex. The actor will next be seen in Escape Room 2 from Sony Pictures, that is set to release in January 2021. Isabelle Fuhrman is repped by UTA and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

