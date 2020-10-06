'Game Of Thrones' Prequel 'House Of The Dragon' Casts Paddy Considine As King Viserys I

The Game of Thrones prequel has found its first cast member. The prequel, titled House of the Dragon, has cast British actor Paddy Considine as one of the show’s main cast members. House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.

Game of Thrones was considered to be one of HBO’s most popular shows. The show aired its last episode in May 2019. But even before the show could end, HBO started working on many spinoffs shows about the Game of Thrones world. One such spinoff that is under production is House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon is a prequel to the events shown in Game of Thrones. According to Variety’s report, House of the Dragon has found its first cast member. British Actor Paddy Considine will be essaying the role of King Viserys I. According to the storyline of this prequel, King Viserys I ruled Westeros and succeeded the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen. Paddy Considine confirmed the news about his casting with an Instagram post. He took to Instagram and shared a picture of the Iron Throne from Game of Thrones.

King Viserys I was considered to be a kind and decent king. He wanted to carry on his grandfather’s legacy but things took a turn for the worst. Viserys I went on to rule over Westeros for 100 years. But it all ended when Aegon attacked Westeros. Viserys I’s children Rhaenyra and Aegon II went on to battle it out for the throne. This battle is known as the Dance of Dragons.

This new Game of Thrones prequel is set to air in 2022. But the exact date of airing is still under wraps. According to the media portal’s report, HBO has ordered to produce a 10-episode series for the show’s first season. George R R Martin will be co-creating the series with Ryan Condal. Condal will also be serving as one of the co-producers along with Miguel Sapochnik, Sara Lee Hess, and Vince Gerardis.

Apart from their executive producer duties, Sapochnik and Hess are directing and writing a few episodes. House of the Dragon’s pilot episode will be helmed by Sapochnik. He has previously directed six Game of Thrones episodes, namely – Hardhome, Battle of the Bastards, and Winds of Winter.

