Jason Momoa To Play The Very First Witcher In 'The Witcher' Prequel Spin-off Series?

The Witcher cast Henry Cavill in the titular role as Geralt of Rivia, along with Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and others. Released in 2019, the Netflix series earned much appreciation from the audiences. A second season was announced, along with spin-off series. Now it is said that Cavill’s Justice League co-star, Jason Momoa has been roped to play the lead in the spinoff.

Jason Momoa in talks to play the lead in The Witcher spin-off series?

According to a recent report by We Got This Covered, Netflix is eyeing to cast Jason Momoa in The Witcher: Blood Origin. It is a spin-off series and a prequel to The Witcher starring Henry Cavill. The upcoming series will show the origin of the Witchers. It will be set thousands of year before Geralt’s time. Momoa has been tapped to play the lead as the first Witcher in Blood Origin.

The news became viral when a few weeks ago Jason Momoa shared a fan-made poster of him standing next to Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. He captioned the picture, “what’s up homie” and tagged Cavill. The actor also added laughing emoticons. Check out his Instagram story below.

Jason Momoa is quite familiar with playing an immortal character and fantasy drama series. Ronan Dex in Stargate Atlantis is considered as the breakthrough role of his career. The actor’s performance as Khal Drogo in popular fantasy show Game of Thrones grabbed much attention.

Even though he appeared in a few episodes, he left a long-lasting mark in the minds of the audiences. Momoa plays the King of Ocean, Arthur Curry / Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). He recently essayed Baba Voss in Apple TV+ show, See, which has already been renewed for a second season. He was also seen in Netflix's Frontier season 3.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is being developed by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who also created the original show. She will serve as an executive producer with Declan de Barra as the showrunner. Taking place 1,200 years before the event of The Witcher, in a different world, the prequel will focus on the incidents that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the world of men, monsters and elves merged to become one.

It is said to be a limited series having six episodes, with each having a running time of around one hour. The news about Jason Momoa portraying the first Witcher in the prequel show is yet to be confirmed. However, it has made many fans of the actor excited.

