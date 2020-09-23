'Its A Shame,' Says Naomi Watts On The Cancellation Of 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular fantasy drama series around the globe. After its last season, a spin-off prequel series starring Naomi Watts was in works and even a pilot episode was shot. However, it was cancelled due to unknown reason. Recently, Naomi Watts opened about the GOT prequel cancellation and how she is not allowed to talk about it. Read further ahead.

Naomi Watts breaks silence on cancelled Game of Thrones prequel

In a recent interview with Collider, Naomi Watts expressed her disappointment with the cancellation of Game of Thrones prequel series. She praised writer and producer Jane Goldman and called her fantastic. The actor said that the creator was a force and her mind is just beyond brilliant. Watts mentioned that she loved spending time with Goldman, which was way too short and “such a shame” for her because Jane really kind of got her into that world that she never thought she would be a part of.

Naomi Watts stated that she had not watched Game of Thrones before and she got to binge it and got heavily involved in the whole world. She said that she loved it. The actor mentioned that to this she cannot say anything about the cancelled prequel. She asserted that the incident is funny as she has an Instagram account and found something in her memories-pictures that came up.

Watts said that it was when she was on the prequel sets in a costume. Seeing the photo, she was like, ‘Oh! This would be fun to post!’ but then she thought that she cannot post it because it will land her in so much trouble. The King Kong star noted that she is not allowed to say anything related to the cancelled GOT prequel.

HBO announced Game of Thrones prequel which was said to set 8,000 years before the original show. An official synopsis was released, “Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: It’s not the story we think we know.”

However, the prequel was reportedly cancelled due to lengthy post-production and issue in filming in Northern Island. Nevertheless, another GOT spin-off, House of Dragons is still under production. It is speculated to release in 2021 or 2022.

