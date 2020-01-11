Jillian Bell And Isla Fisher All Set To Feature In Disney+ Comedy-drama, 'Godmothered'

Actors Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell will star in a fairy godmother comedy flick Godmothered for Disney+. Sharon McGuire, who is well-known for directing the Bridget Jones films, is all set to direct this movie. This project is being developed by Disney’s team which is run by Sean Bailey, the Motion Picture Production president. Godmothered is being produced by Justin Springer and Ivan Reitman under the banner of Montecito Pictures.

Story of Godmothered

The plot of the movie revolves around a young fairy godmother, played by Jillian Bell. Though unskilled, she summons her strength to venture on her own and prove her value. She tracks down a young lass whose request was ignored earlier. But later on, she learns that the young girl has now grown up to become a beautiful woman. Played by Isla Fisher, the woman needs something different from her previous prayers of getting a “Prince Charming”.

The story of Godmothered scripted by Melissa Stack and the movie’s production will begin by the end of January. According to a report, the movie will be produced in Boston. Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikman will oversee for Disney.

Professional front

On the work front, Jillian Bell has aced her role in comedy-drama Brittany Runs a Marathon. She was also an executive producer for the movie. Before that, her incredible work in Goosebumps, Fist Fight, 22 Jump Street and Rough Night were immensely appreciated. She has also worked with Paul Thomas Anderson in two popular movies including comedy-drama Inherent Vice and psychological thriller The Master.

Fisher, on the other hand, played a lead role in Blithe Spirit alongside Dan Stevens and Judi Dench. She also appeared in Harmony Korine directorial The Beach Bum opposite Matthew McConaughey. She will star in her forthcoming venture Greed opposite Steve Coogan.



