It Follows Ending Explained: Here's What Happened In The Terrifying Last Scene

It Follows is an American supernatural psychological horror film which released in 2014. The movie is written and helmed by David Robert Mitchell. The plot of the film revolves around a teenage girl named Jay who is pursued by a supernatural entity after her sexual encounter. The movie was a great commercial and critical hit. Even after years of its release, fans are still wondering about the ambiguous ending of It Follows. For all the people who are curious to know about the ending of It Follows, here is It Follows ending explained.

In the ending of It Follows, Jay and her friends come up with a plan to finish the creature. Jay swims to the middle of an indoor public pool. Her friends arrange different electrical appliances like hairdryers, televisions, ovens, etc. around the pool in an attempt to electrocute and kill the creature. When the creature that is following Jay arrives, things don’t go according to their plan. The creature starts to hurl those devices at Jay instead of entering the pool. Paul starts shooting where he thinks the creature is but ends up hurting Yara. Kelly somehow manages to throw a sheet over the creature which allows Paul to shoot him in the head. The creature falls in the pool. As Jay tries to swim out of the pool, the creature grabs her and pulls underwater. Paul finally manages to shoot the creature in the head and it seems to be dead. As the creature is defeated, Jay and Paul get intimate after they are home. However, things take a dramatic turn when the two of them are walking down the road while holding hands, a shady figure slowly approaches them from behind in the dying moments of It Follows.

The director of the movie David Robert Mitchell in an interview with Vulture explained his view of the ending. He said that they settled on this ending where the person is approaching them but he is not too close. This was done because it allowed people to make up their own mind about what the ending of It Follows means. Therefore from the ending of It Follows, one can assume that the creature was dead but the curse still remains. Every time Jay and Paul get intimate, it seems that they will still pass on the curse to each other. One user from Reddit came up with another meaning for the ending of It Follows which said that the figure at the ending of It Follows, might not be the creature. Here is a look at what he had to say about It Follows ending explained.

