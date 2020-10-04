Will Smith Misses 'Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Cast And His Instagram Is Proof; See Here

Will Smith keeps making his fans feel nostalgic with his posts on social media. Recently, he posted a photo on the social media of the reunion of the entire cast of the famous show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show first aired on September 10, 1990. In the show, Will is a street-smart teenager born in Philadelphia but moves to Bel-Air to live with his aunt and uncle after he gets into a fight in his neighbourhood. But his lifestyle is very different from his rich aunt and uncle's.

The actor's account is proof that he misses working on the show. In his posts, he also talks about some throwback moments and shares videos from the show with his fans. The actor's posts often have fans reminiscing about the show.

Here are posts on Will's IG that make fans nostalgic about Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Also read | Will Smith's 'Ali' Is The Only Film In Which He Was Seen With Wife Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith uploaded a picture with the other actors who he had worked with in the show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Alfonso Ribeiro and Will Smith are all seen seated and smiling broadly into the camera. ‘Today is exactly 30 YEARS since The @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted! So we’re doin’ something for y’all… a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin’ soon to @HBOmax!’, Smith captioned the photo.

Also read | On Will Smith's Birthday, Here's A List Of His Movies To Watch On OTT Platforms

Smith paid tribute to actor James Avery, who played the role of his uncle, Philip Banks, on the show. ‘RIP James. #FreshPrince30th’, his caption read. According to USAtoday.com, Will Smith wrote a heartfelt note on Facebook about how he had learnt his greatest lessons in acting, living and being a respectable human being from James Avery.

Philip Banks was one of the most loved characters on the show, whose humble and kind-hearted demeanour made him an endearing character on the show.

In another post, Will Smith uploaded a video compilation of some of the shots of James Avery playing Philip Banks on the show. 'The @freshprince wouldn’t have been HALF what it was without the talent and light that was James Avery. We all love and miss you, James', Will Smith had captioned the video.

The post received a lot of love from fans and followers on Instagram. Nostalgia hit them upon seeing the entire cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air together after 30 years. The sit-com was extremely popular among audiences in the 1990s. This sit-com shot Will Smith's popularity through the roofs and he started receiving many projects after it.

Will Smith's pictures sent his fans on a trip down the memory lane. He posted yet another throwback picture from his album Homebase which was released 29 years ago. Will Smith had collaborated with DJ Dazzy for the album. The hip-hop album ranked number 12 on the Billboards 200 charts and even had won an American Music Award. The album was widely loved by critics and fans.

Also read | 'Gemini Man' Filming Locations Revealed; Read To Know Where The Will Smith Film Was Shot

The Men In Black star also wished a happy birthday to his The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star, Alfonso Ribeiro. Alfonso had played the character of Carlton Banks on the show. The two actors have been friends for 30 years now.

Another scene which sent the viewers in a laughing fit was the one where Will Smith's character tries to boil water in the kitchen. Instead of getting the water to boil, he ends up setting fire to the vessel. Reminiscing about the same, Will Smith had posted a picture on Instagram. '“Ok the water is boiling. What next??” @freshprince', the actor had captioned the photo.

Will Smith recently also posted a video wherein he is seen congratulating cinematographer Morgan Copper who had released a short trailer titled Bel-Air. The story is similar to that of the old show but set in modern times. The trailer stars Rufus Burns, James Hendricks, Jada Paige, Jerry Madison Jr. and Jelani Talib.

The new Bel-Air will be released in 2021. It will be airing on NBC’s streaming service Peacock TV. It has already been given a two-season order. Will Smith was last seen in the movie Bad Boys For Life. It was an action-comedy which released on January 7, 2020. It was a sequel to Bad Boys II and the third film in the Bad Boys franchise. It was directed by Adil & Bilall.

Promo image courtesy- @willsmith Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.