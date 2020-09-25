On Will Smith's Birthday, Here's A List Of His Movies To Watch On OTT Platforms

Will Smith turned 52 on Friday, 25 September 2020. As part of his birthday celebration, here’s a list of all his movies streaming on OTT platforms. You can find these movies on Disney + Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime. Take a look at the list below.

Will Smith’s movies to watch on Disney + Hotstar

Independence Day

After a devastating alien attack, a group of people including President Whitmore, Air Force Captain Steven Hiller and satellite expert David Levinson devise a last chance counter attack plan to save the world. The movie stars Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, Vivica A. Fox, Judd Hirsch, Brent Spiner and Mary McDonnell. The film released in the year 1996.

Spies in Disguise

The unlikely duo of super-spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett is forced to work as a team for an ultimate undercover mission. The duration of this family-friendly film is of 1hour 41mins. The cast includes Will Smith, Tom Holland, Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones and DJ Khaled.

· Aladdin

In this live-action retelling of 1992 classic, Aladdin, a street urchin, finds a magic lamp that has the power to make his deepest wishes come true. Along with Will Smith, the other cast includes Naomi Scott, Mena Massoud, Marwan Kenzari, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, Navid Negahban and Numan Acar. The duration of the film is 2hours 8mins.

Will Smith’s movies to watch on Amazon Prime

· Men in Black

This sci-fi adventurous comedy film is based on two top secret agents. Their mission is to police alien activities on the planet Earth. The top mission of the Men in Black is to stop an intergalactic terrorist from making Earth his next victim.

The Pursuit of Happyness

The film is inspired by the true story of Chris Gardner, a salesman from San Francisco. It captures the essence of how the salesman struggles to build a good future for himself as well as his 5-year-old son. Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith essays the role of the son Christopher.

Will Smith’s movies to watch on Netflix

Seven Pounds

The movie focuses on IRS agent Ben Thomas who is weighed down by a dark secret. He tries to improve the lives of seven strangers who need a second chance in life. The duration of the film is 2hours 3mins long. Alongside Will, the movie stars Rosario Dawson, Woody Harrelson, Michael Ealy and Barry Pepper.

Bright

The movie features a city with interspecies tension, in which a human cop and his orc partner find an elf wielding a magical wand with extraordinary powers. Everybody fights for the wand. However, it could unleash a dark prophecy if it reaches in the wrong hands. Check out the trailer below.

