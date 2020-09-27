Will Smith's 'Ali' Is The Only Film In Which He Was Seen With Wife Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith made his acting debut with Where the Day Takes You in 1992. The actor's entire family is a huge part of Hollywood. While his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith made her debut in 1993 with Menace II Society, Will Smith's Son, Jaden Smith first appeared with his father in the 2006 film The Pursuit of Happyness. The father-son duo has worked together for three projects. However, Will and his wife Pinkett appeared together in only one film, Ali.

'Ali' is the only movie featuring Will and Jada together

Ali is a sports biopic drama released in 2001. The film is based on the life of world-famous boxer Muhammad Ali. Will Smith plays the titular role, while Jada Pinkett Smith plays Muhammad Ali's first wife Sonji Roi. Ali is co-written, produced and directed by Michael Mann. Apart from covering the boxer's entire journey, the film also features the social and political change in the United States following the killings of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. Even though the film tanked at the box-office, it was well-received by critics. Will Smith received Academy Award nominations for Best Actor.

'Ali' trailer

Trivia & lesser-known facts

According to IMDB reports, the lead actor Will Smith had initially declined the role of Muhammed Ali. Will Smith later took the role after receiving a call from Ali himself. The boxer asked him to take up the role as he was the only one as good looking as him that could play the role.

Will and Ali seemed to have close relations. He was a pallbearer at the real Muhammad Ali's funeral, on June 10, 2016.

While preparing for the role, Smith had to gain weight to match Ali's 210.5 pounds.

As stated by IMDB, during training for the film, Will Smith hit one of his partners so hard, he gave him a concussion.

Barry Sonnenfeld was the first choice of director Michael Mann to play Will Smith's role.

This film was Jamie Foxx's first-ever experience in working with filmmaker Michael Mann.

The movie reunites Enemy of the State (1998) co-stars, Will Smith and Jon Voight.

