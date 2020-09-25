'Gemini Man' Filming Locations Revealed; Read To Know Where The Will Smith Film Was Shot

The action-thriller film, Gemini Man showcased the story of a former hitman who gets targeted by a clone of himself while the government is trying to nab him. The film released in 2019 after being delayed for nearly 20 years as it was conceived in 1997. Starring Will Smith in the lead alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong, the film's action sequences and VFX became one of the most talked-about aspects of the Ang Lee directorial.

Lead actor Will Smith also took fans through the entire process of how the makers managed to showcase a younger clone of him in the movie, along with giving some exclusive BTS from Gemini Man on his YouTube channel. In 2016, the rights of the action-thriller were purchased by Skydance Media from Disney while Paramount looked after its distribution. Although the film couldn't perform well at the box office, it was praised for several aspects, including the performance by the actors, Smith's de-ageing, and its action sequences. However, if you're wondering where it was filmed, then here's everything you need to know, from 'Gemini Man's filming locations' to shedding light on 'how did they film the Gemini Man?'

Filming location of Gemini Man revealed

The shooting of Will Smith's Gemini Man went on floors in February 2018, in the city of Glennville, Georgia. Some parts of the film were also shot at the scenic locale of Colombia's Cartagena city. Later, the filming resumed in May at Budapest's Széchenyi Thermal Bath, Hungary. The motorbike chase scene was shot next to the Caribbean Naval Museum in Columbia. Check out some BTS videos of Gemini Man's filming below:

How did they film the Gemini Man?

Like director Ang Lee's previous venture titled Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, which released in 2016, Gemini Man was also shot digitally at a frame rate of 120 fps. The visual effects of the film are provided by Weta Digital while they were supervised by Bill Westenhofer and Guy Williams along with Universal Production Partners (UPP), Park Road Post, Scanline VFX, Legend3D, Inc., The Third Floor, Inc., East Side Effects, Stereo D and Clear Angle Studios. Will Smith also took fans through the entire process of the film's visual effects by sharing a video on his Youtube channel.

Take a look:

