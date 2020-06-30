J.K. Rowling Deletes Post Praising Stephen King After He Declares Support For Trans Women

Novelist J.K. Rowling recently retracted her praises for fellow writer Stephen King after he supported Trans Women in his tweet. Rowling deleted the post where she had praised the King of Horror. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Novelist J.K. Rowling deletes post praising Stephen King

Recently, J.K. Rowling praised the American author Stephen King, who is known for books like It, The Shinning, and Green Mile, after he retweeted Rowling’s tweet on June 28, 2020. In her original tweet, the writer stated that she is accepting Lloyd Russell-Moyle’s apology in hope that “that he’ll dig a little deeper than hashtags and slogans.”

But the writer deleted the post after King tweeted, “Let me get this straight: Republicans are really planning to have an open convention in J’ville, Florida? Will delegates actually go?” He also supported Transgender women saying, “Yes. Trans women are women”. Here are the tweets:

Let me get this straight: Republicans are really planning to have an open convention in J’ville, Florida? Will delegates actually go? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 28, 2020

Yes. Trans women are women. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 28, 2020

Rowling had praised the writer earlier through her official Twitter handle. She said that she has always revered fellow author Stephen King, but now Rowling’s love for the King of Horror has “reached new heights”. She further said that she will never forget the men who “stood up when they did not have to do so''. But now she has taken off this tweet after King has voiced support for the Transgender community.

J,K. Rowling has been in the news for her tweet on “people who menstruate”. In her tweet, she had spoken about menstrual health amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She wrote, “People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate”. Here is the tweet:

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz



‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?



Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?



After this tweet, she received backlash for not being sensitive towards transgender women. Following that, several Hollywood celebrities like Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and Daniel Radcliffe had come forward to support the transgender community. Watson has taken to her Twitter handle and had written, “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are”. Here is the tweet by Emma Watson:

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details



Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

ALSO, READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.