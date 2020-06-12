JK Rowling's Ex-husband Admits To Slapping Her, But Says He Is Not 'sorry' For It

JK Rowling, amid the backlash following her controversial statement about transgenders, penned down her views on gender identity through a 3600-word long essay published on her website, revealing her personal struggles, domestic abuse and sexual assault. And now, as per the latest reports, JK Rowling's ex-husband, Jorge Arantes has reacted to the writer's claims. However, Arantes broke his silence to deny any domestic or sexual violence, but admitted slapping her.

As per a report of The Sun, Arantes has not read Rowling’s recent lengthy statement in response to criticism over her comments about the trans community. But, Jorge bizarrely revealed that he slapped Joanne, but there was not sustained abuse. Jorge further added that he is not sorry for slapping JK Rowling.

The same report further mentions that when Jorge was asked about his admission ten years ago that he had hit her on the evening they split, the Portuguese former journalist said that it is true that he had slapped her, but also added that he didn’t abuse her. Jorge also claimed that he did not read Rowling's big essay. He concluded saying that if she says that, that’s up to her and revealed that it is not true that he hit her.

For the unversed, in her long statement, JK Rowling wrote, "spent much of Saturday in a very dark place inside my head, as memories of a serious sexual assault I suffered in my twenties recurred on a loop. That assault happened at a time and in a space where I was vulnerable, and a man capitalised on an opportunity. I couldn’t shut out those memories and I was finding it hard to contain my anger and disappointment about the way I believe my government is playing fast and loose with womens and girls’ safety."

JK Rowling faces backlash

The Harry Potter author JK Rowling landed herself in a huge pothole due to her controversial tweets on the LGBTQ community. On Sunday, the author took to Twitter and wrote, "'People who menstruate'. I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?". The author faced humongous backlash for the tweet, with not only several netizens pointing fingers at her, but also Harry Potter actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Bonnie Wright, and Fantastic Beasts actor Eddie Redmayne among others, putting forward their thoughts about the same.

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?



Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

