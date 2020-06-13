UK Domestic Abuse Adviser Slams Publication For Interview With JK Rowling's Ex-husband

The United Kingdom's Domestic Abuse Commissioner Nicole Jacobs has slammed a leading daily in a letter written to its editor, accusing them of glorifying domestic violence. The news portal had run an article in which JK Rowling's ex-husband Jorge Arantes had said that he was 'not sorry' for slapping her.

Jacobs condemned the newspaper's decision to publish a front-page interview with Harry Potter famed author's first husband, under the headline “I slapped JK and I’m not sorry” and termed it 'unacceptable'.

The Domestic Abuse Commissioner alleged that the publication chose to give undeserving weightage to the opinion of someone who has openly and unabashedly chosen to admit to domestic violence. The remarks by Rowling's former husband have been labeled as a 'sick taunt' and many netizens have also expressed their displeasure with the article.

Jacobs wrote to the editor stating that the media plays a vital role in shining a light on issues like domestic violence and bringing it out of the shadows. However, articles like the one where Jorge Arantes has openly admitted to slapping Rowling"feed the shame that so many survivors will feel every day, minimising their experiences and allowing perpetrators to continue to abuse without fear of consequence".

JK rowling has been facing major backlash for her tweets from earlier this week where she allegedly invalidated the existence of non-binary sexes. Her response to an article about 'people who menstruate' included her belief that biological sex is real. The Harry Potter author has been labeled as "anti-trans" and "transphobic" for her expressions on social media.

Later, JK Rowling published a long defense of her statement and said that her personal experience of domestic abuse and sexual assault, and her concerns about protecting safe spaces for women, were some reasons why she spoke out about transgender issues.

Amidst the furore, her ex-husband Jorge Arantes, with whom she shares a daughter, spoke to a leading English publication and admitted to slapping her and further added that he does not regret his actions. He also clarified that he did not abuse her while they had been married.

