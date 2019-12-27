Jack Black Says His Family Vacation Will Include 'water, Slides, And A Shark'

Jack Black, who is widely known for movies like Kung Fu Panda, Gulliver's Travels, and King Kong, has a very exciting year-ender plan for his family. It will include a lot of slides, water, and sharks, but the destination he has chosen is a surprise for all. Read more to know about the whole story.

Jack Black's vacation plans

Jack Black has an exciting plan for his family, but he has chosen to keep the destination unknown. According to reports, Jack has been planning something quite interesting with his wife Tanya Haden, and sons Samuel and Thomas for the holidays. The actor reportedly said that he does not know if he should tell it to anyone because then it will not remain a secret, and the beans will be spilled. He was seen saying this on Live with Kelly and Ryan, a chat show. The actor added that he and his family are going to do water-sliding. He said that is the plan, and added that he loves water slides. Jack was very happy and excited, in his charming way, as he spoke to Ryan and Kelly.

To clear fan-doubts such as his preferences about the slides, he revealed that he likes the danger of the game, and of the steeper rides. He further said that he has his faith in technology, and he does not feel that it would send him down a tube if it was unsafe. He also expressed that maybe he should not trust technology so much, but further went on to say that he anyways loves a slide. He stated that he loves danger and he has never come across any slide that has made him feel unsafe, and scared him. He was always thrilled to go ahead with the rides.

He then talked about the bit that has fans gotten all geared up. He said that one of the rides he has planned will get him through sharks. He did not reveal much after that about the shark-filled ride. He went on to say that he likes to pretend that the holiday planning is for his family, but the truth of the matter is that he actually likes slide, and they are solely for him.

