Jack Nicholson And Tim Burton Had Creative Differences Over Joker's Look In 'Batman'

Jack Nicholson and Time Burton, reportedly, had creative differences over Joker’s look back in their 1989 Batman film. However, Nicholson got the final say in the matter after meeting with the director and the make-up team. Read on to know more details:

Jack Nicholson & Time Burton had disagreements over Joker's look

According to reports, The Shining actor had disagreements with director Tim Burton when they were shooting for the DC film Batman, back in the year 1989. Reportedly, Nicholson did not like the earlier looks of the character and wanted changes in his look to make it look less ''gaudy'' and less “campy”. Nicholson did not want to portray the Joker from the comic books.

Fortunately, for fans of the actor, he got the final say in this matter and after a long discussion with the makeup team and Burton, they decided to tweak the look a tad bit, the reports say. Nicholson wanted his character’s hair to garner less attention and look less shiny, whereas the director wanted it to look bright green.

The actor also made sure that he adapts the humorous features of the Joker and made the director confident about his portal of Joker. He also reportedly stated that the role was quite challenging to him as his makeup involved a spirit gum, to which the actor was allergic. The film went on to become a big hit at the box-offices and paved the way for sequels. It went on to become the first instalment to WB’s first Batman film series. The film also featured Michael Keaton, who played the role of the titular character.

The film featured Kim Basinger as Vicki Vale, Robert Wuhl as Alexander Knox, Pat Hingle as Commissioner Gordon, Billy Dee Williams as Harvey Dent, who is also known as Harvey Two-Face, and Michael Gough as Alfred, among other actors. In the film, Jack Nicholson’s character becomes the Joker after falling into a vat of chemicals. The film had three sequels.

