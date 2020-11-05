Jackie Chan Opens Up On Not Working In Hollywood Films Often Despite Staying In America

Jackie Chan has appeared in several Hollywood projects since the 1980s. Among the acclaimed Jackie Chan's American films include the Rush Hour films, the Shanghai movies with Owen Wilson, and 2010 The Karate Kid remake. But recently his appearances have lessened in Hollywood and he has shifted his focus more on Chinese productions. In a recent interview with Filmelier, the actor spoke about why his career has taken a turn away from Hollywood cinema.

Jackie Chan on doing lesser American films

Jackie Chan said that he never left America behind. He stated that he just did not find 'the right script'. The actor mentioned that all these years after The Karate Kid, he received so many scripts, but the role has always been of a 'Hong Kong policeman'. He disclosed that it is the reason why it took him seven years to accept a role in another Hollywood film, with The Foreigner co-starring Pierce Brosnan. He asserted that he wants to make sure that the audiences can see these different sides of Jackie Chan. He added that he would like the public to consider him an actor who does action, not just an action star.

Jackie Chan added that after so many action films over the years, he has achieved all his ambitions. He said that it is very difficult to find 'freshness' now. The actor mentioned that being innovative is the most difficult. He stated that one cannot just kick 360 degrees indefinitely. The public will be bored with it, he said. Chan asserted that he looks forward to more dramatic roles. In the future, he said he will continue to do action-comedy, but also other new genres.

Jackie Chan could make his return in Hollywood with two of his established franchises. Rush Hour 4 with Chris Tucker and Shanghai Dawn with Owen Wilson are said to be in development. However, no major progress on the projects is currently taking place. Meanwhile, he will next be seen in Tales of the Shadowhunter. The actor is playing Pu Songling, an actual Chinese writer from the Qing Dynasty.

