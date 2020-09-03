The Karate Kid Cast Includes Jackie Chan, Jaden Smith And Other Noted Actors; Details

The Karate Kid (2010) is a martial arts drama movie, directed by Harald Zwart. The movie has been produced by Jerry Weintraub, James Lassiter, Ken Stovitz, Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith. The movie that was made on a budget of $40 million, went ahead to reportedly make $359 million at the box-office and become a huge commercial success. Here is all about the cast of Karate Kid and other details about the movie that fans would want to know. Read ahead.

Karate Kid cast and characters

Jaden Smith as Dre Parker

Jaden Smith, son of the popular Hollywood actor, Will Smith, plays the lead character of Dre Parker in the movie. His character is a 12-year-old who moves from Michigan to China with his mother. The child artist at the time was appreciated a lot and gained many praises for his performance in the movie. He won the Favourite Movie Actor at Kid’s Choice Awards 2011, Biggest Badass Star at MTV Movie Awards 2011, and Best Leading Young Actor in a Feature Film at the 32nd Young Artist Awards.

Jackie Chan as Mr Han

Jackie Chan plays the lead character of Mr Han in the movie. He plays a Chinese maintenance man who becomes Dre Parker’s master and teaches him, Kung Fu. Mr Han’s character in the movie is shown to be very depressed. The movie is considered to be one of Jackie Chan’s best performances. He won the Favourite Action Star at People’s Choice Awards 2011 and Favourite Buttkicker at Kid’s Choice Awards 2011.

Wenwen Han as Mei Ying

Wenwen Han plays the character of Mei Ying, Dre Parker’s love interest in the movie. Her character plays the violin and gains admission into the Beijing Academy of Music. She and Dre Parker first meet after Dre and his mother move into their apartment in China, and they become close after attending a local festival together.

Zhenwei Wang as Cheng

Zhenwei Wang plays the character of Cheng, Dre Parker’s arch opponent in the movie. He is an elder student attending the same school as Dre Parker. He continually harasses him throughout the film for Dre's interactions with his possible love interest, Mei Ying. Dre Parker and Cheng’s characters have always been enemies in the movie.

Yu Rongguang as Master Li

Yu Rongguang plays the character of Master Li, Cheng’s Kung Fu instructor in the movie. Master Li teaches his students to be merciless and ruthless towards their enemies, that includes using unsportsmanlike or illegal tricks, moves, or strategies. Mr Han tells Dre Parker that Master Li does not teach his students the real Kung Fu, but is, in fact, a very bad man teaching them very bad things.

Karate Kid Plot

The plot of the film revolves around the 12-year-old Dre Parker (Jaden Smith) who moves from Detroit, Michigan to Beijing, China with his mother (Taraji P. Henson) and runs afoul of the neighbourhood bully (Zhenwei Wang). He makes an unlikely ally in the form of an ageing maintenance man, Mr Han (Jackie Chan), a kung fu master who teaches him the secrets of self-defence. The movie is the remake of a 1984 movie of the same name, that featured Japanese-Okinawan Karate instead of Kung Fu.

Karate Kid Ending Explained

Dre and Cheng face each other in the final match of the Tournament of Champions. In the final scene, the fighting Dragons line up and pay obeisance to Dre, while Master Li looks on incredulously and Mr Han smiles with pride. Even though Cheng uses his level best to win, Dre Parker wins the tournament.

