Jackie Chan's Birthday Wish Is 'effective Medication & Vaccine' Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

It was a legendary martial artist and actor Jackie Chan's B' day on April 7th, 2020. Social media was filled with wishes, messages and several unseen pictures of Chan with many fans and celebrities. Thanking everyone for the good wishes, the actor wrote that his wish for his B'day is the same as anyone else's as he hopes that soon there can be an effective medication and vaccine to help curb Coronavirus cases. Read below-

Jackie Chan's wish for his B'day

I’d like to say a big heartfelt Thank You to all my friends and fans for the birthday wishes. I think my birthday wish is similar to your wish. I hope for an effective medication & vaccine to be developed soon, and I also hope for world peace & harmony. Stay safe and healthy ❤️ — Jackie Chan (@EyeOfJackieChan) April 8, 2020

On the occasion of the actor's B' day, several Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to wish him. However, one post that stood out in particular was of Disha Patani.

The Baaghi 2 actor took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself with Chan and reminisced about the times when she got the opportunity to work with him. "Happiest b'day taguuu this was the first time I met you, I remember being so nervous but It turned out to be the best day of my life, getting an opportunity to work with my "superhero" is the best thing that has ever happened to me," she wrote in the caption.

Disha Patani and Jackie Chan worked together in a Chinese adventure comic film Kung Fu Yoga. The film was released worldwide in 2017 and it later became the highest-grossing film of Jackie Chan’s in China. Besides Disha, the film also had two other Bollywood actors - Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur. Jackie Chan turned 66 on Tuesday.

