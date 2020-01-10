Millie Bobby Brown Confirms 'Stranger Things 4' Shoot To Begin Soon, Says 'I Am Excited'

Stranger Things is a popular American science fiction-horror web series, which is created and written by the Duffer Brothers. The much-loved show, which streams on Netflix, stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Cara Buono in the leading roles.

Helmed by Shawn Levy, Stranger Things is considered as Netflix US’ most successful productions till date, as the much-acclaimed series has been sweeping awards and accolades for its unique story and unpredictable plot-line.

Recently, Millie Bobby Brown, who portrays the character Eleven on the show, hinted that the next season of Stranger Things will be shot in early 2020. Here are all the details.

Millie Bobby Brown shares details about Stranger Things 4

Details about the development of new episodes of Stranger Things have been kept under wraps by the authorities of Netflix, as the production company has not shared any details about the upcoming show, since its announcement on Twitter.

However, the English actor Millie Bobby Brown, who plays a vital part in the show, recently teased that shooting of the upcoming fourth season of the show is all set to begin.

With each new season doing great business and setting the records high, fans of Stranger Things have been anticipating its return on the streaming platform since its announcement.

Millie Bobby Brown, who is known for her social media presence, recently indulged in an Ask Me Anything segment. One curious fan enquired about details of the show, to which she revealed that the shooting for the show will begin this year and added that she is excited for the same.

Fans are excited for the release of Stranger Things 4

No way in hell Netflix would give such information on the 4th season Stranger Things so it could be leaked. Stop stretching...but it does look cool af. — Vinc3ntVega (@TheVinc3ntVega) January 8, 2020

