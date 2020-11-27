'Jagged Little Pill' Musical Cast: Broadway Stars That Were A Part Of The Musical

Jagged Little Pill is an Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard rock musical, with it lyrics written by the former. It was inspired by a book written by Alanis of the same name in the year 1995 and premiered on at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge on May 5, 2018. Read on to know the Broadway stars that were a part of the musical and more about them.

Jagged Little Pill Musical Cast

Elizabeth Stanley

Elizabeth Stanley is a stage actress and singer, who has featured in several lead roles in Broadway musicals. Some of her popular roles include Allison in Cry-Baby, Dyanne in Million Dollar Quartet and Mary Jane in Jagged Little Pill. She originated from her portrayal as Mary Jane Healy in the American Repertory Theater production of Jagged Little Pill, which was based on Alanis Morisette’s album of the same name.

She was nominated for the Independent Reviewers of New England Award and the Boston Theater Critics Association's Elliot Norton Award, after her portrayal of MJ Healy in the Broadway. The role of MJ Healy also got her nominated the 2020 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical and the 2020 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Michael Frank Park

Michael Frank Park plays the role of Steve Healy in the musical. The American actor is popularly known for his portrayals of Larry Murphy in the original cast of Dear Evan Hansen, Tom Holloway in Stranger Things Season 3 and Jack Snyder in As the World Turns. He has secured for himself Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, consecutively in the years 2010 and 2011. His other Broadway performances include Michael in Smokey Joe's Cafe in the year 1995, Angus Tuck in Tuck Everlasting as well as Larry Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen in the year 2016, and the role of Monty in the Off-Broadway production of Violet.

Other supporting roles in the Broadway include Celia Rose Gooding, Jonah Platt, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Antonio Cipriano and Logan Hart.

