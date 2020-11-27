Scott Derrickson Says 'everyone Needs To Calm Down' After Spider-Man Controversy

Doctor Strange 2's former director Scott Derrickson has lately been making headlines for his tweets rather than news about his upcoming films. It is famously known that Scott directed the first MCU Doctor Strange film and was on-board with the second instalment before deciding to go separate ways and handling the mantle to Sam Raimi from the original Spider-Man movies. However, one of his jokes related to the MCU was picked up in the literal sense by many publications and the director has now come forward and expressed that 'everyone needs to calm down'.

Also read: Benedict Cumberbatch improvised THIS popular Doctor Strange scene in 'Avengers: Endgame'

Scott Derrickson backtracks on Spider-Man claims

Lately, fans have been on their toes ever since news about all the three live-action Spider-Men coming together on-screen has been doing the rounds on the internet. The latest rumour surrounding Marvel movies suggests that Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness will be introducing a vast multiverse in the MCU which will bring together various iterations of characters seen on screen in the past coupled with new faces, all at the same time.

While some rumours shared by ScreenRant and others suggest that Tom Cruise has been roped in to play Tony Stark from a different universe, others suggest that the three previously-seen Spider-Man actors will also come together. Since the limitations of a multiverse cannot be capped, the rumours on portals like Nerdist and more seem to have followed the same suit. However, fans clung on to a joke made by director Scott Derrickson who suggested that all Spider-Man iterations are a part of the MCU. The director later had to backtrack and tell fans that he was just joking.

Also read: Doctor Strange's inclusion hints at addition of Spider-Man multiverse villain?

I was joking in an exchange with @ManMadeMoon. Everyone needs to calm down. https://t.co/1qQlBHCRvc — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) November 25, 2020

Also read: Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange to be part of 'Spider-Man 3' starring Tom Holland?

Multiple publications picked up the story which suggested that all Spider-Men were now a part of the MCU. Scott went on to share a screenshot of one of the articles writing a joke which suggested that all Marvel, DC, Dark Horse and Image Comics were also a part an upcoming cinematic universe which will be based on Howard the Duck. With Scott's overt denying of Spider-Men being a part of one canon, it has only raised more eyebrows whether the director is actually trying to hide the truth behind jokes. It will only be a few months before the developments are falsified or proven true.

Also read: Black Widow could team up with THESE characters in the upcoming Doctor Strange's sequel

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.