Where Can You Watch 'Croods 2'? Find Out If The Film Will Arrive On Netflix Or Hulu

The Croods 2013 American animation film, entertained many fans. The DreamWorks Animation film was helmed by Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders. It starred the voices of many actors such as Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman, and Randy Thom.

Set in a fictional prehistoric Pliocene era known as "The Croodaceous" which is a prehistoric period which contains fictional creatures in the Croods universe. In Croods 1, a prehistoric caveman's position as a "Leader of the Hunt" is threatened by the arrival of a genius, who has come up with revolutionary new inventions. In September the trailer for The Croods 2 was released and it has garnered over 3 million views on YouTube. Find out, “Where can you watch Croods 2?”

Read | Jennifer Aniston's fans ask why she is missing in 'Web Therapy' promo video; Read more

Where can you watch Croods 2?

The Croods: A New Age premiered in theatres on November 25, 2020. However, the film is yet to find a streaming home. For all those who have been wondering if they can watch Croods 2 at home, on Netflix or Hulu, it is not going to possible for now. However there is still hope, a report in Deadline has revealed that AMC and Universal struck a deal back in July, due to which the theatrical window for films has been shortened to just 17 days before it can be available on-demand.

Read | What time does 'Over Christmas' release on Netflix? Read about the plot and more

Since Netflix has been quick to grab titles, one can expect it to arrive on Netflix very soon. For all Hulu subscribers wanting to enjoy an animated flick, Antz or Abominable are the next best options. Both these films have been produced by DreamWorks Animation as well and are very engaging.

Is Croods 2 on prime video?

Amazon Prime subscribers can spend their holidays watching Moana and Ice Age. All the viewers who wish to watch The Croods 2 must take note that the Deadline report has stated that there is a high possibility that Croods 2 will be available on Video on Demand after it's done premiering in theatres. Hence, the chances of it appearing on a streaming website might be slim.

Read | What time does 'Virgin River' season 2 release on Netflix? Read more

Kelly Marie Tran is “dying” to meet her Croods 2 co-star Nicolas Cage

In a recent interview with Cinemablend, Croods 2 star, Kelly Marie Tran expressed her desire of meeting her co-stars. She said that she had met Emma Stone, around a week and a half ago on Zoom, while they were doing interviews. She expressed that she was “dying to meet everyone,” but especially Nicolas Cage. While Croods 2 got Hollywood A-listers to lend their voices for the film, but the performers did not meet each other personally due to COVID-19 induced lockdowns. Hence, recording sessions were generally done independently for scheduling reasons and safety purposes.

Read | What time does 'The Beast' release on Netflix? See details about the action thriller here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.