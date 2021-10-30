Jake Gyllenhaal To Star In Guy Ritchie's War Movie 'The Interpreter'

Renowned filmmaker Guy Ritchie has given the audience some thrilling box office hits such as Robert Downey Jr starter Sherlock Holmes series, King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword and live-action adaptation Aladdin. He also directed the latest film Wrath Of Man. After several successful films, the ace director has now joined hands with Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal for an upcoming war movie, The Interpreter.

As per a report by Deadline, Jake Gyllenhaal has been roped in for an upcoming war drama film The Interpreter. The film is expected to follow the story of Sergeant John Kinley and his interpreter Ahmed, whose unit is attacked in Afghanistan. Reportedly, Ritchie was inspired by the real-life experiences of war veterans and their interpreters. Ritchie also served as the film's co-writer as he wanted to tell the story of such veterans. Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson also served as the film's co-writers.

More about The Interpreter

As per the film's synopsis, the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor will essay the lead role of Sergeant John Kinley, who is on his duty's last tour in Afghanistan. He teams up with local interpreter Ahmed to survey the region. Kinley and Ahmed become the only survivors when their unit is attacked on patrol. Ahmed risks his life to carry Kinley across miles of gruelling terrain as he gets injured in the ambush. When Kinley returns to the US, he learns that Ahmed and his family were not extracted from Afghanistan as promised. To repay his debt and protect his friend, Kinley returns to the war to retrieve Ahmed and his family. The film's production is set to begin in January 2022.

Jake Gyllenhaal's war-based films

The film would mark Gyllenhaal's return to the war genre. He previously starred in the 2005 film Jarhead, in which he played the role of a Marine during the Gulf War. He also starred in the 2009 film Brothers, in which he essayed the role of the brother of a war veteran struggling with PTSD. The actor has also collaborated with Sam Hargrave for the upcoming ar drama Combat Control. The actor now has another project with The Interpreter which focuses on the warzone's friendships and sacrifices.

Image: AP