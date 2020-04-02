The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Pulkit Samrat's 'Quarantine Ki Kahani' Features Lord Ganesha In The Lead?

Bollywood News

Pulkit Samrat shares an Instagram post captioned 'Quarantine Ki Kahani' and it features Lord Ganesha in the lead. Read on to know more about Samrat's post

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
pulkit samrat

Pulkit Samrat is one of the new age actors of Bollywood. He was last seen in the film Pagalpanti playing the character of Chandu, in the year 2019. Taking to his social media handle, Samrat posted a photo that featured Ganpati Bappa in the lead. Read on to know more about this ‘Quarantine ki Kahani’:

Pulkit Samrat’s Quarantine Ki Kahani with Lord Ganesha

On April 1, 2020, Pulkit Samrat took to his social media handle and posted a photo that featured him along with Ganpati Bappa. It is a clay figurine of Lord Ganesha. It is in focus, while a blur Pulkit Samrat can be seen in the background holding it. The actor captioned the photo saying, “#Quarantine ki Kahani! Pic credit: @kriti.kharbanda #BackToChildhood.” This suggested that the photo was clicked by his love interest Kriti Kharbanda. Samrat felt nostalgic while making the clay idol of Lord Ganesha. Here is the post:

READ | Aaditi Pohankar Hits Back At 'Diet Sabya' After Getting Slammed For Non-payment Of Dues

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat) on

READ | F.A.L.T.U: Riteish Deshmukh, Remo D'Souza And Others Virtually Reunite After 9 Years

On the work front, Pulkit Samrat is one of the budding actors of Bollywood. It has been reported that the actor has signed over three films and is all set for the shoot. In the film Taish, he will be seen playing the role of Rahul Kumar. He will also be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi, and an untitled India-Japan film, and Tuesdays and Saturdays. Fans of the actor are highly excited about these upcoming films.  

READ | Easy Yoga Poses & Home Exercises For Fitness During COVID-19 Lockdown

READ | Hrithik Roshan's Inspiring Story Of How He Overcame Stammering Features In Class 6 Book
 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
UNITE AND FIGHT CORONA: PM MODI
Air India
AIR INDIA SIGNS CONTRACT
pregnancy
WATCH: PREGNANCY Q&AS
Sharad Pawar
'NIZAMUDDIN MARKAZ CREATING IMPACT'
COVID-19
'9000 MARKAZ CONTACTS TRACED'
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK