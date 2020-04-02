Pulkit Samrat's 'Quarantine Ki Kahani' Features Lord Ganesha In The Lead?

Pulkit Samrat is one of the new age actors of Bollywood. He was last seen in the film Pagalpanti playing the character of Chandu, in the year 2019. Taking to his social media handle, Samrat posted a photo that featured Ganpati Bappa in the lead. Read on to know more about this ‘Quarantine ki Kahani’:

Pulkit Samrat’s Quarantine Ki Kahani with Lord Ganesha

On April 1, 2020, Pulkit Samrat took to his social media handle and posted a photo that featured him along with Ganpati Bappa. It is a clay figurine of Lord Ganesha. It is in focus, while a blur Pulkit Samrat can be seen in the background holding it. The actor captioned the photo saying, “#Quarantine ki Kahani! Pic credit: @kriti.kharbanda #BackToChildhood.” This suggested that the photo was clicked by his love interest Kriti Kharbanda. Samrat felt nostalgic while making the clay idol of Lord Ganesha. Here is the post:

On the work front, Pulkit Samrat is one of the budding actors of Bollywood. It has been reported that the actor has signed over three films and is all set for the shoot. In the film Taish, he will be seen playing the role of Rahul Kumar. He will also be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi, and an untitled India-Japan film, and Tuesdays and Saturdays. Fans of the actor are highly excited about these upcoming films.

Hey guys am going in a 21 days lockdown with @etimes Follow me as I chronicle this mad journey and share my personal experience of being in self quarantine. #LockdownwithPulkit pic.twitter.com/GMkR6XCdMW — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) March 26, 2020

