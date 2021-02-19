Shweta Pandit Promotes Her Songs As 'Shweta Memes' Take Over Internet; Check Out

‘Shweta memes’ has been trending on the internet and singer Shweta Pandit, too, has contributed to the new trend on her official Twitter handle. On February 18, 2021, Shweta Pandit took to her Twitter handle and admitted that she doesn’t have any idea why “she is trending worldwide ‘#Shweta’, ‘#Pandit’”. Several of her fans and followers asked her to search her name on YouTube, while another one informed her of the incident.

Shweta Pandit contributes to 'Shweta Memes'

Meanwhile me:

I have no idea why am i trending worldwide #Shweta #Pandit 😳 — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) February 18, 2021

After seeing ‘#Shweta’ trend on the internet, Shweta Pandit, too, contributed to the trend in her own unique style. The singer recently posted a video of herself singing on a reality show. She captioned it humorously that since she is ‘trending’, the best is to listen to her music with headphones on. On February 18, 2021, she shared a video featuring herself and as for her caption, she penned that her mic is on and advised her fans to use headphones in order to enjoy full clarity in soundcheck.

The following day, she also posted a picture with her hubby Ivano Fucci, an Italian film producer, from her wedding diaries. In the picture, Shweta can be all dolled up in her bridal lehenga choli. Her hubby, Ivano can be seen wearing white sherwani. The candid picture is a still from the time when the duo was ready to exchange their garlands. In the caption, she wrote sarcastically that “Don’t say like this, Pandit even got married, Shweta”. In another one shared on the same day, she shared a collage picture featuring herself and her 'Best of her' songs.

And since im trending .. then best is listen to my music 🎧 (headphones lagalo) #shwetayourmicison pic.twitter.com/QeGJQurC2l — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) February 18, 2021

‘Shweta memes’ went viral on the internet when a girl named Shweta during a zoom call with 111 participants, inadvertently, opened up about several intimate details regarding a boy. In the leaked video, Shweta’s fellow mates can be heard asking her to turn off her mic, but Shweta cannot hear, and she continues to speak with her friend about the boy’s private life. The whole incident escalated when the video surfaced on the internet. Since then, memes began flooding social media platforms. However, it is still unclear how the video was leaked.

'Shweta memes' trending on Twitter

Group members to Shweta: mic on haiiii..



Le inner feelings-#Shweta pic.twitter.com/kqJZGZywfy — Aditya Kumar (@Urs2rulyaditya) February 18, 2021

#Shweta

After listening story of Shweta



People on zoom call to pandit : pic.twitter.com/JMyhYYflOj — Palash Jain (@bhut_tezz) February 18, 2021

#Shweta not muting her mic, it would be so embarrassing for her in the years to come. pic.twitter.com/9PE5TevbWU — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹🚜 (@RoflGandhi_) February 18, 2021

Image Source: Shweta Pandit's Twitter

