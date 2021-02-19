Janhvi Kapoor Starts 'Palat Challenge' Ahead Of 'Roohi's' Release; Announces Prize

Ahead of Roohi's release, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor introduced a quirky challenge for fans. On Thursday, Kapoor shared a video-post, which was a snippet from the trailer of the upcoming film. The scene featured Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao along with Janhvi Kapoor. In the scene, Varun's character can be seen applying the 'palat' logic from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Instagramming the video, Janhvi shared the details of 'palat challenge'.

As per the challenge, the participant has to make a spin-off of Palat logic while recreating the scene in a quirky way. Winners of the challenge will virtually meet the star cast of Roohi. Here's the challenge alert video along with the details.

Janhvi Kapoor alerts about a challenge

Within a few hours, the challenge alert video managed to garner more than 60k likes; and is still counting. While the video and the challenge created a frenzy among fans, many of Janhvi's followers extended best wishes for Roohi's success. Red-heart, fire, and heart-eye emoticons were a common sight in the comments section. Meanwhile, an Instagram user wrote his review for the trailer and proclaimed that Roohi will be "a must watch" film.

Roohi cast, plot & other details

The trailer of the much-awaited horror comedy film Roohi was dropped on Tuesday. Interestingly, the trailer crossed over 14 million views on Youtube in just one day. As per the trailer, the Hardik Mehta directorial will revolve around a 'spooky wedding' of the trio. The trailer has suggested that the film will tell the story of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoon. While Rajkummar and Varun looked terrified in the trailer, Janhvi was seen as a ghost bride.

A bunch of Bollywood celebrities such as Ayushmaann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Radhika Madan, among many others, lauded the trailer via their respective verified social media handles. The film will hit the theatres on March 11, 2021. Earlier, the film was slated to release in theatres in June 2020. However, due to the nationwide-lockdown, the release of the film was pushed.

