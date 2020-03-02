'No Time To Die' Song By Billie Eilish Has Broken A 'James Bond' Song Record; Read

Daniel Craig is all set to pick up the mantle of James Bond for one last time in No Time to Die. The promotions of the film are reportedly going on in full swing, and it was also reported that the film will not be premiering in in China due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak.

The title track of the film No Time to Die was sung by 18-year-old Billie Eilish which in itself is a record as she is the youngest singer to sing for a James Bond film. Now, the song No Time to Die has again broken a James Bond song record. Here is all you should know about it.

Billie Eilish’s song No Time to Die has broken yet another James Bond song record

Daniel Craig's final James Bond film will be hitting the theatres in April 2020. But the Billie Eilish song from the film has already become a smash hit. It was reported by an entertainment portal that the No Time to Die track has topped in the UK and has become the biggest opening week for any James Bond song to date.

It was reported that the song has sold over 90,000 copies in the first week of its release and has been streamed more the 10.06 million times.

It is the second Bond song that has managed to reach the top of the chart. The last song which reached the number one position on the UK charts was 2015's Writing's On The Wall by Sam Smith. The 2015 James Bond song had managed to sell about 70,000 copies in its debut week.

Before this, both Adele and Duran Duran had missed the number one spot by one position. But Adele’s song Skyfall had managed to be on the Top 100 chart for the most weeks. Will this record be broken by Billie Eilish?

Here are all the James Bond songs and their positions on the Top 100 chart

No Time To Die - Billie Eilish (2020)-1

Writing's On The Wall - Sam Smith (2015)-1

Skyfall - Adele (2012)-2

A View To A Kill - Duran Duran (1985)-2

Die Another Day - Madonna (2002)-3

We Have All The Time In The World - Louis Armstrong (1994)-3

The Living Daylights - a-ha (1987)-5

Licence To Kill - Gladys Knight (1989)-6

You Know My Name - Chris Cornell (2006)-7

Nobody Does It Better - Carly Simon (1977) -7

The James Bond Theme Re-Version - Moby (1997) -8

For Your Eyes Only - Sheena Easton (1981) -8

Another Way To Die - Jack White & Alicia Keys (2008) -9

Live And Let Die - Paul McCartney & Wings (1973) -9

GoldenEye - Tina Turner (1995) -10

The World Is Not Enough - Garbage (1999) -11

You Only Live Twice - Nancy Sinatra (1967) -11

Tomorrow Never Dies - Sheryl Crow (1997) -12

The James Bond Theme - The John Barry Orchestra (1963) -13

From Russia With Love - Matt Munro (1963)-20

Goldfinger - Shirley Bassey (1964) -21

Thunderball - Tom Jones (1965) -35

Diamonds Are Forever - Shirley Bassey (1971)-38

From Russia With Love - John Barry (1963)-39

If There Was A Man - The Pretenders (1987)-49

All Time High - Rita Coolidge (1983) -75

