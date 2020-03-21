Daniel Craig Wanted To Play This Role When He Was A Child & No Its Not James Bond

The James Bond franchise has evidently been one of the most high-octane action film franchises. The franchise, over the years, has delivered some of the best hand to hand combat and car chase sequences. The latest installment, No Time To Die which will also be Daniel Craig's last time reprising the iconic character of James Bond is scheduled to release this year.

In a recent interview with an entertainment magazine, Daniel Craig revealed his childhood dream in context to what character he desired to perform on-screen and it was not James Bond.

In conversation with the magazine, he said that people always say to him that he must have dreamt of playing James Bond when he was a kid. He added that he has always answered with a "no" to this question because apart from James Bond, he had dreamt of being all sorts of other things.

The actor mentioned that he wanted to be Superman, Spider-man, the Invisible Man and even a good old-fashioned cowboy. He added that he had performed the character of James Bond so many times that it seems ironic now.

No Time to Die is the twenty-fifth installment in the James Bond series. Daniel Craig returns as the popular secret agent James Bond, code name 007. He will play the character for the fifth time and it is said to be his last one as the famous English spy. No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. The movie also stars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, and Léa Seydoux, who will reportedly reprise their roles from previous films.

The new addition to the cast is Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, and Billy Magnussen. No Time To Die was first scheduled to release in April 2020. But it got postponed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, as per reports. The film will now release in November 2020.

