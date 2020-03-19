James Bond Actor Olga Kurylenko Shares Health Update After Recovering From Coronavirus

Just a few days ago, Olga Kurylenko, the female lead of the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace, was tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Recently, the 40-year-old actor made her return to social media to tell her fans that her condition had improved. She not only revealed that her fever was gone but she also provided a detailed list of all the medicines she was taking.

Also Read | 'James Bond: No Time To Die' to feature Nokia's first 5G smartphone

Olga Kurylenko posts a health update on social media after her Coronavirus diagnosis

Above is the post that James Bond actor Olga Kurylenko recently shared online. Olga Kurylenko also shared multiple photos in the post. While the first picture showed her wearing a mask, the rest of the photos were of her vitamin and mineral supplements, that she was taking to combat the Coronavirus infection.

Also Read | Release of James Bond film 'No Time to Die' delayed until November amid Coronavirus scare

In the caption for the post, Olga Kurylenko revealed that she was feeling better now as her fever was gone. She then stated that she was in London and talked about the medications she was on. The first thing she said was that the doctors had not given her any real medicine against coronavirus itself, as there are none. She then revealed that she was only taking vitamin and mineral supplements, as they boost your immune system against the novel coronavirus.

Also Read | Daniel Craig might play James Bond even after 'No Time To Die'

Olga Kurylenko stated that she was not taking paracetamols unless absolutely necessary. She then provided the list of supplements that she was on, including Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B5), Vitamin E, Vitamin C, and Zinc. She also said that she was on Cell Food and colloidal silver supplements, but warned people to read up about them first, as they were supplements with possible side effects.

Also Read | James Bond actor Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus; pens note on Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.