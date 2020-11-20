James Bond Video Game 'Project 007' In Works, Teaser Promises 'wholly Original Bond Story'

Much to the surprise of the fans, the iconic character James Bond is now set to arrive on the computer and gaming console with an all-new origin story about the superspy. According to Variety, IO Interactive, in collaboration with MGM, EON Productions, and game financier Delphi, announced that it is developing and publishing the first-ever Bond origin story with the working title 'Project 007.'

James Bond video game

The IO studio shared a teaser of the new game 'Project 007’on Instagram which is sure to arouse curiosity in the hearts of the fans regarding the game. While captioning the teaser the studio wrote, “project @007 (working title) is a brand new James Bond video game with a wholly original story. Earn your 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story, to be developed and published by IO Studios.” CEO of IO Interactive, Hakan Abrak issued a statement about the game and said, “Creating an original Bond game is a monumental undertaking and I truly believe that IO Interactive, working closely with our creative partners at EON and MGM, can deliver something extremely special for our players and communities.”

IO Interactive which was founded in 1998 has to date produced several award-winning game titles in the espionage/stealth genre, including the famous Hitman franchise. The expected release date of the game has no been announced by the company. 'Project 007' is currently in active development at IO Interactive's offices in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Malmo, Sweden, reported Variety. The locations are recruiting talent from different parts of the world to build the title.

Alternatively, the 25th installment of the James Bond film franchise No Time To Die is all set to hit the theatres globally on April 2, 2021. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the spy thriller stars Daniel Craig in his fifth and final turn as the legendary British Secret Service Agent 007.

