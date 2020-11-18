Could James Boyega Be The Next James Bond? He Says, 'Let’s Do This'

John Boyega would love to become the next James Bond since Daniel Craig’s era is coming to an end with his next bond film, No Time To Die. John Boyega recently opened up about his keenesst to be a part of a Bond film during his recent interaction with MTV News and stated that he would like to be a part of the film if filmmaker Steve McQueen is planning to continue. The two artists worked together on the recent drama series Small Axe and seem to have developed a liking for each other’s work.

John Boyega as Agent 007?

Actor John Boyega of the 'Star Wars' fame recently indicated that he might be interested in becoming the next James Bond after Daniel Craig. The discussion started when his Small Axe co-star Letitia Wright stated that she sees John Boyega as the next potential James Bond. John did not have a negative reaction to the claim and also stated that he would want director Steve McQueen on board for such a project.

He said, “Ooh! Hey listen, Steve McQueen directing, let’s do this!”. The actor-director duo has lately been in the news for providing promising content together in the new series, Small Axe. John Boyega was also of the stance that he would like to give James Bond a unique touch. He said, “We could show them something different. We still bring this sophistication. You know, James Bond has to be James Bond. But we could do something with that.”

Small Axe is a mini-series which has been receiving a lot of critical acclaim from people around the world. The plot of this show has been inspired by the real-life events around the West Indian community of London. It has been directed by Steve McQueen and stars actors like John Boyega, Sheyi Cole, and Shaun Parkes in key roles. Small Axe show has been receiving high ratings from the audiences as they are impressed with the well-crafted story and execution.

Currently, the world has been eagerly waiting for the 007 film No Time to Die. This film will be the last piece of actor Daniel Craig’s James Bond series. The film has been directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and was initially scheduled to release in 2020. However, the film had to be pushed due to the ongoing pandemic.

