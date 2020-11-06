Charlie Hunnam Says He's Open To Play James Bond, But Considers Tom Hardy As Front Runner

No Time to Die will feature Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as James Bond. There are several speculations on who could play the popular character ahead. Now, Charlie Hunnam talked about the possibility of portraying agent 007 in the future.

Charlie Hunnam would be 'honoured' to play James Bond

In a recent interview with People, Charlie Hunnam was asked if he would be open to playing James Bond in the future. He replied that he is “100 percent” ready to do so. The actor mentioned that he would be flattered and honoured to be considered to play the MI6 spy as an Englishman. However, he stated that his intuition tells him that he should not be waiting for that phone call to come. He thinks that there are many people ahead of him on that list.

Charlie Hunnam addressed the rumours of him essaying James Bond and called them “external chatter” only. He asserted that it is sweet that viewers want to see him take on the role that many actors played before him. He said that it is a “very flattering” sort of fan dialogue. The actor mentioned that nobody ever, on a professional level from within the industry, brought that up to him. Hunnam added that as much as people want to talk about him playing James Bond, he is okay with it. He explained that maybe it is the genesis of these things. Maybe fan chatter leads to industry people actually talking about it in a more serious way, he said.

Charlie Hunnam even spoke about the rumours of Tom Hardy donning the Bond tuxedo. He said that the person that he hears about in that conversation is Hardy. He mentioned that he hears that the Mad Max: Fury Road star is really the front runner for the role. Hunnam thinks that it would be sensational. He noted that he is an enormous Tom Hardy fan so he would love to see him as James Bond.

James Bond has been one of the most popular characters for decades. Actors like Barry Nelson, Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan have essayed agent 007. It is currently played by Daniel Craig who will step down from it with No Time to Die, which is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021. Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Henry Golding are few other names that have come up to portray the next James Bond.

