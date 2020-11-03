Former Tottenham Manager Pochettino Reveals He Watched James Bond Movies To Learn English

It has been one year since Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur sacked Mauricio Pochettino, subsequently replacing him with Jose Mourinho. The Argentine tactician was roped in by the north Londoners in 2012 following an impressive stint with Southampton. The former Spurs manager has now revealed his struggle with learning and speaking English ahead of his Premier League managerial stint, even as he is linked with the job at Manchester United.

Pochettino reveals he learned English from James Bond movies

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pochettino revealed he began taking English lessons from his wife's teacher while also taking lessons from Hollywood movies after leaving Espanyol. “We would practise with Skyfall, the James Bond movie and Adele. I thought it was impossible for me to learn English at 40 years old," Pochettino insisted.

🗣 "We would practise with Skyfall, Adele, James Bond movies"



Mauricio Pochettino reveals how he learned to speak English

Following his stint with Espanyol, he went on join Premier League side Southampton in January 2013. The Argentine tactician wasn't too sure of his English speaking skills around that time. He believed it was impossible for him to interact with the players during training and the synergy with the media was another cause of concern.

Pochettino next job on the cards?

Pochettino insists his wife and assistant Jesus Perez encouraged him to agree to the offer from Southampton. Although he lacked the basic understanding of the English language, it was the encouragement from his close ones that played a pivotal role in his arrival in the Premier League.

Pochettino has been without a club for a year now. The 48-yer-old has been linked with some top clubs in Europe including Real Madrid and Manchester United. The Red Devils' recent defeat against Arsenal at Old Trafford for the first time in 14 years has reignited rumours of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure, with some reports insisting Pochettino is the man to replace him.

Pochettino to Man United following Arsenal defeat?

Pochettino was linked with a move to Old Trafford the previous summer as well. But the club, led by Ed Woodward, trusted Solskjaer's plans. The Norwegian tactician's mixed start to the current campaign has done little to quell those casting doubt on his ability to lead the club forward. Pochettino, when asked if he would take up another job soon, insisted he is ready to step back into management.

