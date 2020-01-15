James Cameron Net Worth: Where The 'Avatar' Director Ranks Among Richest In The World

James Cameron has given the world one of the most iconic movies titled Titanic in 1997, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. The movie still remains fresh in the hearts of fans and is also aired quite frequently on television even today. Cameron has directed some spectacular movies in his career titled Aliens, Terminator 2, The Abyss, True Lies etc which has bagged him many nominations and awards. Read on to know James Cameron's net worth and early life details.

James Cameron net worth 2020

James Cameron began his directing career in 1978 with his first short film titled Xenogenesis. Ever since then, there was no looking back for him. He rose to fame after directing The Terminator in 1984 that reportedly earned $78 million. Later on, he directed Aliens, The Abyss, The Terminator 2, which bagged him several awards. One of the ace directors in the world then came up with his iconic movie Titanic that has hit the bullseye.

The movie had reportedly received more than 10 nominations and marks to be James' second film to be chosen for preservation in the National Film Registry. By the second film, we mean, Cameron's other movie titled Avatar won three Oscars, being nominated for nine. James Cameron's 2020 net worth is reported to be $700 million, according to celebrity net worth reports. His movies Titanic and Avatar itself have minted a humongous collection of $650 and $350 respectively. Furthermore, as per a portal, Cameron ranks third in the list of the Top Five Richest Movie Directors in the World.

Also Read | Avatar director James Cameron thinks there is a certainty of re-release of the film

Also Read | 'Avengers: Endgame' beats 'Avatar' at box office; James Cameron aims high with 'Avatar 2'

James Cameron age, birthday, early life

Born on August 16, 1964, in Ontario Canada, James Cameron, the eldest amongst his five siblings, enrolled at Fullerton College in Northen Orange Country but reportedly left studying in a year. He took the job a driver and many other odd work profiles before he realised his true passion in film making. The 65-year-old has a massive following and is also a role model to many for his commendable work in the industry.

Also Read | Avatar And Titanic Surpassed, Box Office Titan James Cameron's Shoutout To Avengers: Endgame Gets Epic Response

Also Read | Govinda says he suggested 'Avatar' to James Cameron but chose not to act in it, netizens' jaws drop

Image Courtesy: James Cameron Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.