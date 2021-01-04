James Corden Admits He Is 'fed Up' Of Being Unhealthy; Shares New Year's Weight Loss Goal

As the new year arrives people make different resolutions and losing weight is among the top ones. One such person is James Corden. He is a well-known actor, comedian, singer, writer, host, and producer. Corden admitted making weight loss resolution for around a decade and has shared his concern on failing to do so.

James Corden dishes on weight loss goals: ‘Fed up with being unhealthy’

The Late-Night show host James Corden has recently partnered with weight watchers to reach his goal of achieving an ideal weight. The actor detailed his struggle of failing to get in shape and confessed that he is “fed up” with it. James Corden’s weight loss clip was uploaded to the WW YouTube page.

In the video, Corden said that he has realized that every year for the past decade – probably even 15 years – on January the first he has told himself and anyone that would listen that he is going on a diet, he is going to "lose a load of weight". The actor mentioned that he is “fed up with the way” he looks and is fed up with being unhealthy. He expressed that as he takes this resolution for the new year, he has eaten everything that is in the fridge over Christmas. He thought that he will start this diet which would be a success, but James Corden’s weight turned out to be the same.

James Corden’s weight loss goal has started to get him down in a way. He stated that he has never been able to stick to anything like that. The actor asserted that he has spent a long time accepting that this is his body and that’s it. He noted that he is really “sick and tired” of just doing the same thing every year. So, he reached out to WW this time in hopes of fulfilling James Corden’s weight loss resolution.

The Prom star told WW that he is going to focus on his health this year. He further mentioned that he absolutely believes that WW has the tools to make him fulfil his resolution for this year. With James Corden's weight loss goal, the company is also giving away a hundred of thousands of memberships.

