Seventeen Band To Appear On 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' In January 2021

The K-Pop band Seventeen is set to make a guest appearance on CBS’ The Late Late Show With James Cordon. The band’s entertainment company Pledis Entertainment confirmed the news today on December 17, 2020. Read further ahead to know more about the band and their appearance on the show.

K-Pop boy band Seventeen to appear on The Late Late Show with James Cordon

CBS’ The Late Late Show With James Cordon is widely acclaimed as a late-night show in America. The show often grabs international attention as stars from various countries have made guest appearances on the show. The talk show often features K-Pop stars and in recent news the boy band Seventeen is to be seen on the show, soon.

Pledis Entertainment on December 17, 2020, confirmed the news of the band’s appearance on the talk show. The episode featuring the band will air sometime in January 2021. However, as fans wait for the band to appear on the talk show, they can catch the band performing at KBS’ annual Gayo Daechukje on Dec 18.

The group has made appearances on several American broadcasts prior to this. They were a part of the FOX5 talk show Good Day New York, where they gave an exciting performance and interview. The performance was called “wonderful and fantastic” as per reports in HelloKPop. Fans are looking forward to the band’s appearance in The Late Late Show With James Cordon.

The band recently released their seventh mini-album which was titled Heng:garæ alongside their second special album which was titled as semicolon -;. Both the mini-album as well as the special album made record-sales of more than one million copies and got the title of ‘Double million-seller’. The title track of the special album Home; Run was mentioned in the TIME magazine in its article for The Songs and Albums That Defined K-Pop’s Monumental Year in 2020.

