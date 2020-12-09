Action Bronson's Weight Loss Secrets Revealed, Rapper Lost Over 120 Pounds In Six Months

Recently, American rapper Action Bronson's weight loss is doing the rounds on the internet. The Baby Blue hitmaker has dropped a whopping 127 pounds since March this year. A lot of fans have been curious about Action Bronson's weight loss secret. While appearing in the Men’s Health Magazine, Action Bronson revealed secrets about his weight loss journey and talked about his stunning body transformation. For all the people who are wondering about Action Bronson's weight loss, here is everything you need to know about it.

Action Bronson talks about his weight loss journey

While talking to the magazine, Action Bronson said that the journey started a long time ago and this transformation was long overdue. He also shared that he was born heavy and was a heavy child. Action Bronson AKA Mr Baklava was around 400 pounds at his heaviest. Thanks to the tiring fitness regimen and an overhaul of his diet, the rapper has lost 127 pounds since March this year. Talking about his health issues and weight problems, Action Bronson said that he had given all kinds of dumb stuff like prediabetes, eczema, asthma. He also struggled with portion control. This meant that if he made some dish which was big and round then he would eat it whole instead of having just a piece.

Also Read | Where Is 'The Flight Attendant' Filmed? See Details About HBO Max Series

Also Read | Twitter 2020: 'Aarya', 'Money Heist' Top List For Most Tweeted About Web Series In India

Action Bronson's photos

Also Read | What Time Does 'The Big Show Show' Release On Netflix? Details About Part 2 Of Sitcom

Also Read | Cardi B Is Going To Trial Over Tattoo On Her Provocative 2016 Mixtape Cover

One major life event changed Action Bronson’s perspective and that is when he decided to turn things around. The birth of his son made him take the decision of losing his weight. Talking about it, the rapper said that it takes some soul searching or something that really gets under your skin to make that change and that happened to him. Action Bronson's weight loss journey started with completely reimagining his daily routine. He now wakes up at 4 AM and kickstarts his day with a protein shake. He also has a consistent breakfast with two eggs, three egg whites, one piece of sprouted rye bread, and an avocado. He then goes driving half an hour before boxing for 45 minutes, added the report.

After his boxing Action Bronson gets into his sweat session with his trainer Dave Paladino. Action Bronson has become a fan of HIIT workouts which is a system of maximum effort mixed with rest periods that's designed to get the body burning fat even after the workout is complete. He also revealed that he does 50-pound medicine-ball throws down a 50-yard track. Even though he has lost a tremendous amount of weight, Action Bronson is cautious to not lose his head about it. He shared that he has managed to do it for only six months and is known to fall off the wagon. On the other hand, Action Bronson added that the key to success is to keep your eye on the prize and not to let yourself fall down.

Image Credits: Action Bronson Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.