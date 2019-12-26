James Corden Reveals He Hasn't Seen 'Cats' Yet, Says He Is Aware It Is 'Terrible'

Tom Hooper's latest film Cats was criticised heavily for its overtly sexual and weird tone. The film is being called one of the worst films to come out this year, with some going forward and calling it the worst of the decade. The film stands at an abysmal 2.9 rating on IMDB and a meagre 18% on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, James Corden, who also features in the film has stated that he hasn't watched the film yet.

James Corden hasn't watched Cats

James Corden is one of the many celebrities to feature in Cats. The film boasted a talented cast of Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson and James Corden. Though the film was made on a high budget of $100 million, it opened to only negative word of mouth by critics and audience members alike. Now, James has stated that he did not bother to watch the film but has heard that it is terrible.

The film has received some of the most outspoken criticism ever seen with fans of the original broadway coming forward and calling out the film for its absurdity. The cast of the film has been countering to the harsh views by stating that the reviews have been exaggerated and are indeed harsh. Actor Jason Derulo has recently stated that the film is receiving a lot of criticism as it has tried to defy an art-form. He believes that Cats is an incredible piece of art which is made by some of the best artists in the world.

