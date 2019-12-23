'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Beats 'Cats' At The Box Office; Check Out Collections

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was one of the most anticipated movies as they have a huge and loyal fan base. The movie clashed with Taylor Swift's Cats. Here is their box office collection so far. Both the film released on December 20, 2019.

Despite mixed reactions and concerns of franchise fatigue, the force is still strong with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker turbocharged the box office this weekend as the ninth instalment set in a galaxy far, far away generated $176 million in U.S. theatres and $374 million globally. Taking a look at the previous films, the 2015's The Force Awakens garnered around $248 million and 2017's The Last Jedi made around $220 million. Still, Rise of Skywalker represents one of the biggest debuts of 2019, as well as the third-best start for a December release behind Force Awakens and Last Jedi.

The movie has opened on the number one spot defeating, Jumanji: The Next Level, which was holding the place. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reportedly brought $198,000,000 from the international market. With that, the worldwide collection of the film stands at $373,500,000 (about ₹2,657 crores) in its opening weekend. The collection would be amazing for many other films but it is below projections for a Star Wars movie.

On the other hand, Cats will leave a greater impact. It opened on #4 with $6.5 million. The film did not receive good reviews from movie critics and audiences. Christmas seemed to have gripped by a scratchy Cats fever, which certainly is not the strain Universal might have wanted. The trailer of the film has also received bad reviews.

According to reports, social media is in love with Tom Hooper’s $95 million film, but audiences seemed to be not very happy. The Greatest Showman that released two years ago has been cited as a precedent since it opened early with average reviews, then hit a wave and soared. However, The Greatest Showman received an A in the cinema score and currently Cats stands at C+ at the cinema score.

