‘Cats’ Updated By Universal With Improved Visual Effects

The recently released movie based on Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, Cats opened to the tune of $6.5 million domestically and $4.4 million internationally. Despite the celebrated star cast and one of the most talked and viewed trailers in recent times, the movie did not gross well on the big-screens. However, according to an international entertainment daily, even before the grosses were announced, Universal notified distributors that they’d be sending an updated print of the film with improved visual effects.

Also Read | 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Beats 'Cats' At The Box Office; Check Out Collections

According to other news reports, the digital and updated prints of Cats were received by the distributors on December 22 with reels arriving in cinemas on December 24, just in time for the holiday. Reportedly, the studio issued a memo to theatres saying the new digital prints would include some improved visual effects.

Also Read | 'Cats' cast urges audience to 'give a chance to the feline world' after trailer backlas

The star, in an interview, said that Cats was completed too late to screen for most critics and awards groups, though it did receive a Golden Globe nomination for Taylor Swift’s Beautiful Ghosts. It was finished just hours before the premiere on Dec 16 in New York. Hooper said that he finished it at 8 a.m yesterday, after 36 hours in a row. He was also seen being happy, post they finished the movie.

Also Read | Taylor Swift and other cast members of Cats attend 'Cat School' on The Late Late Show

Cats is a musical fantasy movie drama of 2019. The plot of the movie is based on a tribe of cats called the Jellicles who must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. The movie is directed by Tom Hooper and bankrolled by Tim Bevan. Cats feature Taylor Swift, Francesca Hayward and Edris Elba in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Cats movie reviews turn to memes as people hilariously troll the movie; read here

Beautiful Ghosts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.