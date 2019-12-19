Cats Movie Reviews Turn To Memes As People Hilariously Troll The Movie; Read Here

The movie Cats will be releasing on December 20, 2019. Even though the movie is yet to be released, the critics shared their reactions and reviews about the movie. These reviews were so hilarious that they soon turned into memes.
#FilmTwitter, experiencing the #CatsMovie. pic.twitter.com/Ay6Ry0WDja— The Artist Formerly Known as Harris (@FilmMomatic) December 19, 2019
The reviews of #CatsMovie are so brutal and unforgiving that it must have been somewhat cathartic for the reviews to unload like this pic.twitter.com/y1Y4PwfocL— Sam Wilson (@MrSamWilson) December 19, 2019
ALSO READ | Bizarre Video Showing Cats With Strangely Human Faces Breaks Internet
The horror... the horror...— Maria Nanocząsteczka (@mor_maria) December 19, 2019
How on earth has it come to this?#cats #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/y6LcY2lBQL
So in a nutshell..I enjoyed #StarWarsTheRiseofSkywalker thumbs up from me..I did not enjoy #CatsMovie at all....odd, weird....no....no....no...... pic.twitter.com/KtTLphDaGI— Aedín Gormley (@lyricmoviemusic) December 19, 2019
ALSO READ | Taylor Swift: The Popular Singer's Obsession With Cats
The reviews for #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/Jltq1UYllc— Matt (@Pringster78) December 19, 2019
Seems like more humans are scared of cats than I thought. Solidarity 🐾#CATSMovie pic.twitter.com/HBmPqksgir— The Friendly Staffy (@FriendlyStaffy) December 19, 2019
ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Shares A Video Of Cats Reacting To Cat Filter And It's Superb
This is creepy as fuck. Will never see that trash #CatsMovie in the cinema. How did this even happen!? Time to abandon the human race. pic.twitter.com/DKIJCmgvgD— Vanilla Phoe (@PhoebeeEliza) December 19, 2019
Thank you, @RottenTomatoes, for reading all the Cats reviews so we don’t have to #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/YQvNpY1VpS— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) December 19, 2019
I’ll have a detailed analysis on Thursday but here’s my capsule review of #catsmovie:— Merry Whitta (@garywhitta) December 18, 2019
Imagine doing this constantly for two hours: pic.twitter.com/2KU1ERfTuV
ALSO READ | The Australian Division Of RSPCA Is Giving Away Free Cats This Christmas
The cast of the movie Cats includes Taylor Swift, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Mette Towley, Ray Winstone, Laurie Davidson, and Jennifer Hudson. The movie also has Jason Derulo, Naoimh Morgan, Laurent Bourgeois, and Robbie Fairchild. This multi-starrer movie is directed by Tom Hooper.
ALSO READ | Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Melt Hearts As They Leave Cats Premiere Hand-in-hand
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.