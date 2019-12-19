The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Cats Movie Reviews Turn To Memes As People Hilariously Troll The Movie; Read Here

Bollywood News

People are tweeting loads of Cats movie reviews and talking about how the movie is. The reviews are so hilarious that they have now turned into memes. Read more

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
cats movie reviews

The movie Cats will be releasing on December 20, 2019. Even though the movie is yet to be released, the critics shared their reactions and reviews about the movie. These reviews were so hilarious that they soon turned into memes. 

Here are some hilarious Cats movie reviews

ALSO READ | Bizarre Video Showing Cats With Strangely Human Faces Breaks Internet 

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift: The Popular Singer's Obsession With Cats 

 ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Shares A Video Of Cats Reacting To Cat Filter And It's Superb

ALSO READ | The Australian Division Of RSPCA Is Giving Away Free Cats This Christmas

The cast of the movie Cats includes Taylor Swift, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Mette Towley, Ray Winstone, Laurie Davidson, and Jennifer Hudson. The movie also has Jason Derulo, Naoimh Morgan, Laurent Bourgeois, and Robbie Fairchild. This multi-starrer movie is directed by Tom Hooper. 

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Melt Hearts As They Leave Cats Premiere Hand-in-hand

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES