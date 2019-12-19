Cats Movie Reviews Turn To Memes As People Hilariously Troll The Movie; Read Here

The movie Cats will be releasing on December 20, 2019. Even though the movie is yet to be released, the critics shared their reactions and reviews about the movie. These reviews were so hilarious that they soon turned into memes.

Here are some hilarious Cats movie reviews

The reviews of #CatsMovie are so brutal and unforgiving that it must have been somewhat cathartic for the reviews to unload like this pic.twitter.com/y1Y4PwfocL — Sam Wilson (@MrSamWilson) December 19, 2019

The horror... the horror...

How on earth has it come to this?#cats #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/y6LcY2lBQL — Maria Nanocząsteczka (@mor_maria) December 19, 2019

So in a nutshell..I enjoyed #StarWarsTheRiseofSkywalker thumbs up from me..I did not enjoy #CatsMovie at all....odd, weird....no....no....no...... pic.twitter.com/KtTLphDaGI — Aedín Gormley (@lyricmoviemusic) December 19, 2019

Seems like more humans are scared of cats than I thought. Solidarity 🐾#CATSMovie pic.twitter.com/HBmPqksgir — The Friendly Staffy (@FriendlyStaffy) December 19, 2019

This is creepy as fuck. Will never see that trash #CatsMovie in the cinema. How did this even happen!? Time to abandon the human race. pic.twitter.com/DKIJCmgvgD — Vanilla Phoe (@PhoebeeEliza) December 19, 2019

Thank you, @RottenTomatoes, for reading all the Cats reviews so we don’t have to #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/YQvNpY1VpS — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) December 19, 2019

I’ll have a detailed analysis on Thursday but here’s my capsule review of #catsmovie:



Imagine doing this constantly for two hours: pic.twitter.com/2KU1ERfTuV — Merry Whitta (@garywhitta) December 18, 2019

The cast of the movie Cats includes Taylor Swift, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Mette Towley, Ray Winstone, Laurie Davidson, and Jennifer Hudson. The movie also has Jason Derulo, Naoimh Morgan, Laurent Bourgeois, and Robbie Fairchild. This multi-starrer movie is directed by Tom Hooper.

