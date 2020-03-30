X-Men Star James McAvoy Donates £275,000 To NHS In Coronavirus Crowdfunding Campaign

Hollywood star and X-Men actor James McAvoy has recently donated £275,000 (approximately over $300,000) to the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS). McAvoy donated the money to a crowdfunding campaign that was set up by a group of doctors with the NHS. The campaign was set up to raise money for buying vital personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks, gloves, etc for National Health Service staff amid the worldwide shortage of supplies.

Also Read | Coronavirus: Fear Of Widespread Hunger Looms Large As Zimbabwe Enters 21-day Lockdown

James McAvoy also took to his Instagram to spread awareness about the crisis and the importance of donating money to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The X-Men actor shared videos of himself on his social media wherein he urged his fans to donate money. In one such video, McAvoy said, “Money donated today will save lives. Help us to help the government to help the NHS. The situation is truly urgent and time is of the essence,".

Also Read | Reliance Industries Donates Rs. 500 Crores To PM-CARES Fund As India Battles Coronavirus

According to a news report, the campaign has raised more than £440,000. The initial target of the campaign was of £200,000 and has now been extended to £500,000. Dr. Salaj Masand is one of the names behind the campaign. Dr. Masand referred to James Mcavoy’s donation as mind-blowing. Talking about the importance of such donation he said that the donation has helped them immediately place an order 75,000 masks and 75,000 visors.

According to the report, Dr. Salaj Masand added that they are overwhelmed and speechless at the trust and faith of the people in the crowdfunding campaign. He further said that a number of very generous donations from everyone helped them doubled their target in just three days.

Also Read | Coronavirus Lockdown: Kevin-Prince Boateng Recreates Champions League Football At Home

Also Read | Coronavirus Pandemic: F1's Mercedes Teams Up With UCL To Make Breathing Aid For COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.