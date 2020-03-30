James Corden's Prime-time Special To Feature Stars From Their Homes Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the world is practicing social distancing and self-isolation including Hollywood celebrities. Television talk show host James Corden is taking The Late Late Show with James Corden to another level by bringing stars from the entertainment and music world to their own living rooms with the upcoming prime-time special titled Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special.

James Corden to host a prime-time special featuring stars at home

James Corden will host a coronavirus-safe prime-time special titled Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special on Monday, March 30, 2020. The show will feature Corden from his garage and other celebrities from their homes around the world. The list of celebrities includes BTS from South Korea, Dua Lipa from London, John Legend, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell from Los Angeles, and Andrea Bocelli from Italy.

In addition to entertaining the fans with their performances, all the celebrities along with Corden will encourage their viewers to follow the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to curb down the spread of deadly COVID-19. Moreover, the show will also help raise money for NGO's including The CDC Foundation and Feed The Children.

Monday. Join us for #Homefest @billieeilish and @finneas sing in their living room. @BTS_twt perform from home in South Korea.@johnlegend at home in LA.@DUALIPA with a new intimate performance. @AndreaBocelli from Tuscany. David Blaine, Will Ferrell and so much more @CBS 10pm x pic.twitter.com/e3eGF3du2K — James Corden (@JKCorden) March 25, 2020

In a joint statement, the executive producers of the show stated that since The Late Late Show came off the air, they have been thinking of different ways to try and make a show amid the global crisis with people locked up in their houses. Both the executive producers added that they are going to try to put on the best show they can to entertain, raise awareness, raise money and hopefully lift spirits. They concluded by saying that shooting from James’ garage may be far from perfect, but under the circumstances, they hope it can help someone, somewhere, who needs some cheer right now.

