'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' Is On Schedule Despite COVID-19, Says Director James Gunn

Hollywood News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has not been affected with coronavirus pandemic reveals the films' director, James Gunn along with a news on the release date.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak has affected filming, production and release of several movies around the globe. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 director, James Gunn recently revealed that the movie is still on schedule despite the pandemic. Read to know more.

Also Read | 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3': James Gunn Says The Film Will Conclude Stories In Vol 1

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 on schedule

James Gunn was seen interacting with people on his Twitter handle. One of the users asked the director about the schedule of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Answering the question, Gunn said that the plans with the movie is ‘exactly the same’ as they were before COVID-19.

Also Read | 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Cast To Feature In 'Thor: Love And Thunder': Report

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has not received any official release date. Marvel Studios films have been pushed ahead to one film releasing on the date of the movie which was ahead of it. For instance, Black Widow will now release on November 6, 2020, which was the date for the Eternals. Although release date of Vol. 3 is not announced, James Gunn revealed that he knows when it will be out in theatres.

Also Read | Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Will Take More Time Than Expected, Reveals Director James Gunn

James Gunn disclosed the news on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after a fan asked him about The Suicide Squad scheduled. He also said that The Suicide Squad is also not affected due to coronavirus and they are on or ahead of schedule. Gunn stated that the team is editing from homes.

Also Read | 'Avengers: Endgame' Story Will Not Affect Guardians Of The Galaxy 3, Says Writer James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as Groot, Dave Batista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and others. The movie is also said to feature Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha and might mark the debut of Adam Warlock in the MCU. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will reportedly release in 2021 or 2022.

 

 

