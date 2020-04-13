'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' Is On Schedule Despite COVID-19, Says Director James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak has affected filming, production and release of several movies around the globe. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 director, James Gunn recently revealed that the movie is still on schedule despite the pandemic. Read to know more.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 on schedule

James Gunn was seen interacting with people on his Twitter handle. One of the users asked the director about the schedule of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Answering the question, Gunn said that the plans with the movie is ‘exactly the same’ as they were before COVID-19.

Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus. https://t.co/cVHe31gtPQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has not received any official release date. Marvel Studios films have been pushed ahead to one film releasing on the date of the movie which was ahead of it. For instance, Black Widow will now release on November 6, 2020, which was the date for the Eternals. Although release date of Vol. 3 is not announced, James Gunn revealed that he knows when it will be out in theatres.

Disney and MS haven't announced the release date yet, but do you know where it's at on the schedule? — Mister Jack (@MisterJack74) April 12, 2020

Yes, of course. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

James Gunn disclosed the news on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after a fan asked him about The Suicide Squad scheduled. He also said that The Suicide Squad is also not affected due to coronavirus and they are on or ahead of schedule. Gunn stated that the team is editing from homes.

Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine. https://t.co/URRFXX58r3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as Groot, Dave Batista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and others. The movie is also said to feature Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha and might mark the debut of Adam Warlock in the MCU. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will reportedly release in 2021 or 2022.

